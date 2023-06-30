Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor and ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ star, dies at 89





Alan Arkin, the longtime film and stage actor who won an Oscar for his role in the 2006 film “Little Miss Sunshine” has died. He was 89 years old. Arkin’s representative, Melody Korenbrot, confirmed his death to CBS News on Friday. Arkin, who won acclaim for his role as a rude grandpa in ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, began his career in theater before moving into television and film roles. He’s starred in movies like “Edward Scissorhands” and “Argo,” and series like “BoJack Horseman.” His most recent role was on Netflix’s “The Kominsky Method,” where he earned two Emmy nominations for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Alan Arkin, with his Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Little Miss Sunshine,’ at the Oscars on February 25, 2007. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

During his career, Arkin has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a Tony Award, in addition to the Oscar and the British Academy Film Award he collected for “Little Miss Sunshine”. He also received several Oscar nominations, notably for his debut film “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming”. Arkin has been married three times and has three children. He and his first wife, Jeremy Yaffe, were married for six years and had two sons, Adam and Matthew. The couple divorced in 1961. From 1964 to 1994, Arkin was married to screenwriter and actress Barbara Dana, with whom he had a son Anthony Dana Arkin. After their divorce, Arkin married Suzanne Newlander. During his acting career, Arkin has worked with his three sons, including playing the father of Adam Arkin’s character on the “Chicago Hope” series. In 2007, Arkin told CBS “Sunday Morning” that while he enjoyed his busy acting career, it sometimes made him “miserably unhappy” until he found a better balance between his work and personal life. “I love my life. I love my wife. I love my children. I love my grandchildren. I have wonderful friends,” he said, before pointing out the stunning view from his New Mexico home. “I see this every day.” New trends Kerry Breen Kerry Breen is an editor and reporter for CBS News. His reporting focuses on current affairs, breaking news and substance use.

