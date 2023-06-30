Alan Arkin, the veteran American actor whose decades-long career spanned Catch-22, Edward Scissorhands and Little Miss Sunshine (for which he won an Oscar), has died at the age of 89 years old. His sons confirmed the news. in a statement to People magazine, saying: Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.

Other actors paid tribute to Arkin on social media. Natasha Lyonnewho co-starred with him in the independent film Slums of Beverly Hills wrote: All my movie dad’s favorite and so brilliant, inspiring and kind for so long. Seinfeld star Jason Alexander said: Such a wonderful and original voice for comedy that I learned so much watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seemed endless. May he rest well. Lumbar punctures Michael McKean added: Charming, hilarious and armed with a flawless bullshit detector, it was pure pleasure to be with him.