‘Gattaca’, Mandy Patinkin’s ‘Seasoned’ among 4 past Showtime shows – The Hollywood Reporter





Chris McCarthy continues to trim Showtime’s content pipeline. The premium cable network transmitted four projects: the restart of Gattaca it would have brought Country duo Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa return to Paramount Global release as well as Seasoned, the comedy inspired by the lives of married couple Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody who previously had a series order. Two projects in development are also getting the pass – Divide And Candy. Sony Pictures Television, which produces Gattaca And Candyplans to shop both projects. Showtime declined to comment. The passes come after McCarthy added Showtime oversight to his jurisdiction last year, giving him control of nearly all of Paramount Global’s linear networks, including MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Network, among others. This week, Showtime programming was brought onto Paramount+ in an effort to provide the streamer with the scale needed to compete with others including Netflix and Max. Since McCarthy’s arrival, Showtime has reviewed all of its programming and canceled and transmitted a number of series, including three women, Ripley, King Shaka, Ziwe, I like it for you, The L Word: Generation Q, Let the Right One in And american gigoloamong others. Under McCarthy, the focus will be on investing in intellectual property owned by Showtime, not licensed content like Gattacawho had a major commitment to the cable company and was rumored to be a McCarthy favorite, with the executive previously considering him a possible franchise for the network. McCarthy plans to focus Showtime’s content on three tracks: Anti-Heroes, Mighty Worlds, and Diverse Cultures. To this end, it turns Billions And Dexter into multiple-series franchises at Paramount’s Yellowstonewith plans also rumored to do the same with The Chi. Showtime’s upcoming season is the final season of Billions, The Chi and recruits Travel Companions And The curse, with this latest pair developed by Showtime’s previous regime. Seasoned, for his part, hailed from Jax Media and had a six-episode order from Showtime. The couple’s son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, and Ewen Wright co-created the series and co-wrote the pilot about “the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, and slightly crazy married couple played by Patinkin and Grody – roles they’ve been repeating for 43 years.The source of their endless magic is the same as their endless unhappiness: that they’ve been together all this time. Candyfor his part, also hailing from Sony TV and Promising young woman‘s Emerald Fennell, who wrote the script on spec. It was described as a women’s anthology that quietly landed at Showtime. The project revolved around a town full of grieving widows, a pair of bored schoolgirls, a romantic comedian with a dark fixation, Princess Diana’s biggest fan and internet wife who is not all it seems. As for GattacaCraig Borten (Dallas Buyers Club) has been attached to develop the adaptation of the 1997 dystopian film alongside Gansa and Gordon. The project was being considered with significant commitment at the Paramount Global-backed cable company and marked the first new project to be developed since McCarthy added Showtime monitoring to its remit. The film starred Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman and was set in the not-too-distant future where eugenics is common and genetic discrimination is illegal. Andrew Niccol wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Sony’s Columbia Pictures. Danny DeVito, Michael Shamberg, Stacey Sher and Gail Lyon produced the pic. Divide, meanwhile, was a propulsive dramatic thriller that takes the double agent genre to a whole new level. Built around the double life of American-born Josh Solomon. Wiiip supported by the CAA was the studio. Additional details were not immediately available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/gattaca-reboot-mandy-patinkin-seasoned-dropped-showtime-1235526595/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos