Oscar-winning American actor Alan Arkin dies at 89 | Obituary
Alan Arkin, the wry actor who demonstrated his versatility in comedy and drama by receiving four Oscar nominations and winning an Oscar in 2007 for Little Miss Sunshine, has died. He was 89 years old.
His sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony, confirmed their father’s death Thursday through the publicist actors. Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man, they said in a statement on Friday.
A member of Chicago’s famed Second City comedy troupe, Arkin had immediate success in films with the Cold War parody The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, and culminated in late life with his victory in as Best Supporting Actor for the surprise 2006 hit Little Miss Sunshine. More than 40 years separated his first Oscar nomination for The Russians Are Coming from his final nomination for playing a conniving Hollywood producer in the Oscar-winning film Argo.
In recent years, he starred opposite Michael Douglas in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, a role that earned him two Emmy nominations.
Arkin once joked with The Associated Press that the beauty of being a character actor isn’t having to strip naked for a role. He was not a sex symbol or a superstar, but was rarely out of work, appearing in over 100 TV movies and feature films. His trademarks were likability, relatability and complete immersion in his roles, however unusual, whether playing a Russian submarine officer in The Russians Are Coming who struggles to communicate with Americans just as nervous or stand out as the rude, drug addict. grandfather in Little Miss Sunshine.
Alans never had an identifiable on-screen personality because he simply disappears into his characters, observed director Norman Jewison of The Russians Are Coming. His accents are impeccable, and he is even able to change his look. He has always been underestimated, in part because he was never at the service of his own success.
While still with Second City, Arkin was cast by Carl Reiner to play the young protagonist in the 1963 Broadway play Enter Laughing, based on Reiner’s semi-autobiographical novel.
It drew good reviews and the notice of Jewison, who was set to direct a 1966 comedy about a Russian submarine that creates panic when it ventures too close to a small New York town. England. In Arkins’ next big movie, he proved he could play a villain too, albeit reluctantly. Arkin starred in Wait Until Dark as a vicious drug dealer who holds a blind woman (Audrey Hepburn) captive in her own apartment, believing a shipment of drugs is hidden there.
In 1968’s The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, Arkin played a sensitive man who couldn’t hear or speak. The role again elevated Arkins’ status in Hollywood. He starred as the clumsy French detective in Inspector Clouseau the same year, but the film was overlooked in favor of Peter Sellers’ Clouseau in the Pink Panther films.
Arkins’ career as a character actor continued to blossom when fellow Second City alum Mike Nichols cast him in the lead role of Rossarian, a victim of wartime bureaucracy in the 1970s. Catch-22, based on the million-selling novel by Joseph Heller.
Recent credits include Going in Style, a 2017 remake featuring fellow Oscar winners Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman, and The Kominsky Method. He played a Hollywood talent agent and friend of Douglass’ character, a once up-and-coming actor who ran an acting school after his career skyrocketed.
Born in New York’s Brooklyn borough, he and his family, which included two younger brothers, moved to Los Angeles when he was 11. His parents found teaching jobs but were fired during the Red Scare after World War II because they were communists.
We were very poor, so I couldn’t afford to go to the movies often, Arkin told the AP in 1998. But I went whenever I could and focused on the movies because they were more important than anything in my life.
Did ANYBODY have the range that Alan Arkin had? Hilarious, sinister, crazy, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP. pic.twitter.com/pUVa5j8Tqc
Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) June 30, 2023
He studied acting at Los Angeles City College; California State University, Los Angeles; and Bennington College in Vermont, where he won a scholarship to the former women’s school.
He married a schoolmate, Jeremy Yaffe, and they had two sons, Adam and Matthew.
After he and Yaffe divorced in 1961, Arkin married actress and writer Barbara Dana, and they had a son, Anthony. All three sons became actors. Adam starred in the television series Chicago Hope.
It was certainly nothing I pushed them into, Arkin said in 1998. It made absolutely no difference to me what they did as long as it allowed them to grow.
Dana and Arkin divorced in 1994 and in 1996 Arkin married Suzanne Newlander, who survives him.
