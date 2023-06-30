Slide right into Tinder’s 7-story West Hollywood headquarters





Tinder’s new headquarters in West Hollywood, California designed by Rapt Studio could be imagined as a thoughtful response to the transformative changes that have affected corporate workplace dynamics in recent years. The seven-story, 77,000-square-foot project, managed by the same creative consultancy responsible for developing other creative spaces for Google, Dropbox and Vans, is imagined to mend the ties frayed by the pandemic that bind individuals in creative collaboration. teams and by extension, between the users of the application they seek to support by designing a multi-level headquarters that offers a multitude of opportunities for collaboration and connection. Rapt Studio began the project by researching the typologies of existing public spaces, from the town square to the speakeasy, that allow for a gradual deepening of the ties that link workers to their work in an organic way. Inspired by a town square, The Commons is the largest and most expansive of the spaces, as well as the entry point to Tinder’s new headquarters. The airy environment is meant to encourage casual interactions and large enough to accommodate company-wide gatherings. The cafe or Boost Bar is on the second floor, giving employees access to the skills of an in-house barista, and in turn providing an informal space to work away from the office. The computer help desk is fashioned after nostalgic memories of the neighborhood arcade. Diffused lighting, bespoke modular furniture on casters, and walls lined with whiteboards from top to bottom inhabit La Galleria, a room drawing its atmosphere from the workshops and exhibits of an artist’s studio. The sixth floor is dedicated to quieter pursuits and appropriately delineated as The Stacks, a tranquil common space fashioned after a library. Dark blue hues on plush fabrics, curvilinear walls, and curtains framing windows overlooking the LA skyline give the seventh-floor pinnacle a nightclub vibe. The seating arrangement is situated to encourage engagement in intimate groups, a sort of “secret” employee getaway. Connection is at the heart of the Tinder brand, says David Galullo, CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Rapt Studio. To design a space that deepens the connection within Tinder, we looked at the places where we typically connect, then mapped them out on a floor plan. The final project emphasizes how design itself can be a connecting force. Tinder’s new HQ shares some similarities to Rapt Studio’s previous project, The Schoolhouse, a creative office for The Google School for Leaders. Each shares the goal of stimulating informal engagements between team members by creating shared and intimate spaces, and furnished to allow employees to adapt these spaces to their needs as needed. Gregory Han is the editor of Design Milk. Originally from Los Angeles with a deep love and curiosity for design, hiking, tide pools and road trips, a selection of his adventures and musings can be found at gregoryhan.com.

