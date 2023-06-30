» Adirondack Bluegrass Festival, Syracuse Mets and NYC Fireworks – Go in One, Two, Three





GETTING THERE IN 1, 2, 3 Home is where the heart is, but sometimes venturing out of town is the way to go. Whether you’re looking to stay within an hour, two hours, or three hours of your home, we’ve rounded up some options for things to do, places to go, or people to see outside of the city. Take a look below and go for it 1 hour: Adirondack Bluegrass Festival in Lake George, NY The Adirondack Bluegrass Festival will be happening all weekend in Lake George. Throughout Saturday and Sunday, the festival will feature several bluegrass bands, including Hilltown Ramblers, Cedar Ridge and Adirondack Song Dogs, with the goal of showcasing musicians from the greater Adirondack region. Over a hundred craft vendors will also be lined up outside the venue, along with plenty of food trucks and fun activities including a cornhole tournament.

The Adirondack Bluegrass Festival will be held at the French Mountain Barn in Lake George, beginning at 12 p.m. Saturday and ending at 12 p.m. Sunday evening through Monday morning. Tickets can be purchased online in advance at adkbluegrassfestival.com for $35 per day, or in person at the door for $40 per day. 2 hours: Syracuse Mets Games in Syracuse, NY Catch a few baseball games this holiday weekend with the Syracuse Mets. The baseball team will face the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Saturday’s game will feature a Saranac Pint Glass giveaway, Sunday’s will feature Americas Ballpark Prankster BirdZerk! and Monday will feature ZOOperstars! All three games will feature an endgame fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day.

Each game will begin at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse. Tickets can be purchased online at milb.com starting at $16 per ticket. 3 hours: Macys 4th of July Fireworks Show in New York, NY Get out of town this 4th of July and watch the 47th Annual Macys Fireworks in New York City live and in person. On Tuesday evening, fireworks will be launched from barges parked along the East River near Midtown Manhattan. Official vantage points include spots in Manhattan at 1st Avenue and East 42nd Street, 1st Avenue and East 34th Street, and 1st Avenue and East 20th Street; spots in Brooklyn at Newtown Barge Park, Transmitter Park and Marsha P. Johnson State Park; and at Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens. This is a free public event, so no tickets are sold.

Macys will also broadcast the event on NBC and Peacock with music from the US Army Field Band, Bebe Rexha and other artists. Categories: Entertainment, Life & Arts, News, Saratoga County

