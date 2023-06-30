Brendan Hunt of ‘Ted Lasso’ engaged to actor Shannon Nelson





Congratulations to the Ted Lasso family as star Brendan Hunt and actor Shannon Nelson reveal they are heading down the aisle. Hunt, known for playing the calm Coach Beard on the popular Apple series, shared the engagement news on Thursday on Instagram. He posted a blurry photo of Nelson smiling with a ring on his finger. the majestic @snoopshannso rarely photographed in her natural habitat, captured here saying yes, he captioned the photo. Nelson, who appeared on an episode of Ted Lasso, shared the same photo on his Instagram feed, but with a more heartfelt caption reflecting his relationship with Hunt and their 2 year old sonSean Theodore. We are a family. A beautiful wonderful family and will be forever. Some people assumed we already did, but truth be told, we had other priorities to become a family, Nelson captioned his post, which also featured a selfie with Hunt. Now that feels good. I will marry this handsome man. I can call him my husband and be his wife and I’m the luckiest. Hunt and Nelson may be the ones to exchange vows in the near future, but the other Ted Lasso stars are also feeling the love. What is !! Amazing ! Congratulations!!! (bursts into tears and runs away). , wrote actor Jeremy Swift, who plays AFC communications expert Richmond Higgins. Phil Dunster, who plays football star Jamie Tartt, commented, YAHTZEEEEEE. Other members of the Ted Lasso family, including actor Moe Jeudy-Lamour and makeup artist Nicky Austin, also shared congratulatory messages in the comments. Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt pictured at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. (David Billet / For the time) News about Hunt and Nelson’s engagement comes a month after Ted Lasso’s third season wrapped. Earlier this month, Hunt spoke to The Times about Coach Beard and Ted Lasso’s fourth season prospects. Everything is on the table now, including nothing, he said. It’s been a work-in-progress for us for so long that we were going to walk away for a bit and take a break, and then nicely come together again and figure out if something else was going to happen.

