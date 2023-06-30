Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates her 23rd birthday in Bollywood and celebrates by previewing Hansal Mehta’s film





Kareena Kapoor Khan has reigned in Bollywood as well as in our hearts for 23 years now. Whether it was bringing her Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Pooh persona to life or making fans want to adopt her Geet type persona from Jab We Met, Kareena always understood and executed the mission perfectly. And can you believe the B-town diva has 23 years as an actress in the Hindi film industry? Yes. Today, June 29, Kareena celebrated this 23-year milestone in her career, teasing fans with a preview of her upcoming movie. Also Read – Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur share picture-perfect mother-son moment in latest London vacation pic Kareena Kapoor Khan ends 23 years in Bollywood 23 years of birth in front of the camera today And there are still 23 more to go Photo – TBM shoot,” Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned her Instagram post titled The Buckingham Murders. Read also – Eid Al Adha 2023: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif and other actresses in white who look like Eid Ka Chand Although Kareena’s face was not revealed in the photo, it was her piercing gaze through the tiny opening in the clapboard that captivated us beyond measure. Along with the post, actress Laal Singh Chadha also posted a series of random emojis. Also read – Karisma Kapoor is a real queen as she goes on a solo trip to Paris on her birthday; sharing holiday photos Celebrities and Bollywood fans react to Kareena Kapoors’ post Shortly after the post was posted on the internet, members of the Bollywood fraternity rushed into the comments to congratulate Kareena Kapoor Khan. While her sister Karisma Kapoor reacted to the post and added a single red heart emoji, Neha Dhupia wrote, More love. Addressing Kareena as Bebo, actor Vijay Varma commented, Congratulations Bebo ji. You are the best. 23 years of style and audacity, comments Ekta Kapoors. Fans also got emotional and reacted to the post. Queen. Congratulations!! One such landmark gushed a user. Wow! 23 years old is amazing! I’ve watched you since I was a kid and fell in love with your performance. You are a phenomenal actress, keep the fire burning, another die-hard Kareena Kapoor Khan fan wrote. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming films Although not much is known about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, it’s being touted as a biting murder mystery. Apart from this director Hansal Mehta, Kareena has teamed up with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for Devotion Of Suspect X, also starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. That’s not all. She is part of Rajesh Krishnans The Crew, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube And instagram.

Also follow us on facebook messenger for the latest updates.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/kareena-kapoor-khan-clocks-23-years-in-bollywood-celebrates-by-dropping-sneak-peek-from-hansal-mehtas-film-entertainment-news-stst-2491817/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos