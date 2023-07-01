Freedom Weekend – Austin Daily Herald





freedom weekend Posted 6:03 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023 The city will begin celebrating the 4th of July this weekend, parade tuesday After Freedom Fest was relaunched last year, bringing it back to the event people historically love, the annual event returns with a variety of activities and performances people have been waiting for. The events will span several days, which kicked off Friday night with the Eagles Club hosting an outdoor dance. On Saturday the children will head to East Side Lake for the annual Kids Fishing Contest with the Torges Street Dance featuring Flashmob that evening. Sunday will feature the Fly-In Morning Lions Breakfast at Austin Municipal Airport. All of these events precede the two biggest days of Freedom Fest on July 3 and 4 with Bandshell entertainment and kids’ activities with lots of food offered throughout. On Tuesday, starting at 11 a.m., the parade will take place down Main Street. For more information, visit: www.freedomfestaustin.com/ CALENDAR 1st of July 8:30 a.m.: Children’s Fishing Contest, East Side Lake 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: on-site registration 9am-10.50am: fishing time 11 a.m.: Fishing Contest Rewards Torges Street Dance, Holiday Inn, group: Flashmob July 2nd 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Fly-In Morning Lions Breakfast, Austin Municipal Airport July 3 Bandshell Stage Entertainment 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.: dancers 3:15-4:15 p.m.: Matt MuellerMusic 4:30 p.m.: Little Miss Sparkler/Mr. firecracker contest 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.: 70s magic sun band children’s sceneEntertainment 2 p.m.: Magic of Jim Jayes 3-4:30 p.m.: McPhail Student Band: Falling Interlude Other park activities on the 3rd floor 1-5 p.m.: Kaptain Kirby Train rides for kids 2-6 p.m.: Horseback riding around ponies 2 p.m.-8 p.m.: Inflatables 2 p.m.-8 p.m.: Foam Archery Tag and Knockerball Bingo (Veterans Pavilion) Food Trucks – all day long Craft vendors – throughout the day Gravity Storm Craft Beer Garden VFW beer garden 4th July 10:45 a.m.: Mini pig fun race 11 a.m.: Parade Bandshell scene Entertainment 1:30 p.m.: Opening ceremony 2-3:30 p.m.: Uptown Jazz 4-5.30 p.m.: Jeff Humpress 6-7:30 p.m.: Sena and Cole Acoustic Duo 8-8:20 p.m.: Pillars of Community Ceremony 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m.: Community Band Children’s stage entertainment 2:30-3:30 p.m.: The Bazillions, kid-friendly rock’n’roll 5:30 p.m.: Magic of Adam Perry Other park activities on the 4th 1-4 p.m.: River Rats Car Club show and shine 2 p.m.-5 p.m.: Foam Archery Tag and Knockerball 3:30 p.m.: Enter the Kids Pedal Pull contest. The competition will start at 4 p.m. in the west parking lot. 2 p.m.-8 p.m.: Inflatables 2 p.m.-8 p.m.: petting zoo Bingo (Veterans Pavilion) Food Trucks – all day long Craft vendors – throughout the day Gravity Storm Craft Beer Garden VFW beer garden

