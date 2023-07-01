Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89





(CNN) Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning star of Little Miss Sunshine, has died, his family announced Friday. He was 89 years old. Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. Loving husband, father, great-grandfather and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed, his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony Arkin said in a statement to CNN. Born in Brooklyn to Russian-German Jewish immigrant parents, his family moved to Los Angeles when he was a child. Arkin attended Bennington College but left to form the band, The Tarriers, in which he sang and played guitar. The band didn’t stay together long but had a hit with The Banana Boat Song in 1957. He later became a founding member of the Second City improv troupe and also continued to record music, including several children’s albums with his band, The Babysitter. But acting was also a passion, and Arkin won a Tony Award for his first Broadway performance in the 1963 play Enter Laughing and a Drama Desk award for directing the 1968 play Little Murders, which he also directed for the big screen. Arkin also directed the original Broadway version of Neil Simons’ The Sunshine Boys, which ran for over 500 performances. In his film work, he became one of the few actors to be nominated for an Oscar for their first leading role. In Arkins’ case, he was nominated for his role as Rozanov in the 1966 wartime comedy The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming. He also earned Oscar nominations for his performances in The Heart is a Lonely Hunter (1967) and Argo (2012). Most recently, Arkin was nominated for Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards for his comedic turn in the Netflix series The Kominsky Method. Fellow actors Viola Davis and Patton Oswalt paid tribute to Arkin on social media. Our work inspired a generation of actors and reminded us how much our art can change us, Davis wrote on Instagram. Have a good rest! May flights of angels sing your rest. DID ANYBODY have the range that Alan Arkin had? Oswalt tweeted. Hilarious, sinister, crazy, tragic. No mood he couldn’t live in. RIP. Arkin is survived by his wife, Suzanne; sons Matthew, Anthony and Adam, grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus and Abigail; and great-grandson Elliott. The-CNN-Wire

