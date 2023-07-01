Kourtney Kardashian changes her name after marrying Travis Barker | Entertainment
Kourtney Kardashian has officially changed her name after marrying Travis Barker.
‘The Kardashians’ star married rocker Blink-182 last year and she’s now revealed she’s added Barker to her last name on her official documents by sharing a photo of her new driver’s license drive with fans on Instagram with the reality regular’s name given as Kourtney Kardashian Barker.
Kourtney, 44, captioned the snap: “Say my name.” The couple tied the knot in an unofficial ceremony in Las Vegas in April 2022 and followed it with a legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, California the following month. They then held a lavish wedding in Italy a few weeks later.
The name change comes after her sister Kim also updated her driver’s license by taking her glam squad to the California DMV offices so she could look perfect in her official photo.
In the latest episode of the family’s reality show on Hulu, Kim was seen entering the offices after closing time with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, makeup artist Ariel Tejada and the rest of her beauty team in tow to help him perfect his look for his ride. license picture.
Chris told the producers: Today we are with Kim and we were preparing her driver’s license for the picture… It’s a big deal because you have to live with it. [the picture] for a long time… Too many people live with driver’s licenses that are not cute, so you have to make sure it’s good. Wherever Kim goes, Ariel and I pick her up.”
A producer told Kim, ‘I love that you’re glamorous for the picture,’ and she replied, ‘I mean, this is the most important picture you’ll ever take in your life.
During filming, Kim’s height also came under scrutiny, with her crew challenging her claim that she is five-foot-three. Ariel laughed, “‘In your dreams you’re 5-3 and a half… Kimberly, you’re definitely like 5-2.”
Kim later added of her decision to bring her glam team to the DMV with her, “”I really want it to look good, like, why not bring a light and a glam team? It’s really crazy, but I don’t care.”
