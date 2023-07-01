Prosecutor says Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is a sex bully who preys on other men

LONDON (AP) Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey got a thrill attacking other men and escalated his behavior from awkward advances to hostile stroking and worse, a prosecutor told jurors Friday during Spaceys sexual assault trial in London.

Spacey is a man who doesn’t respect personal boundaries or space, a man who seemingly delights in making others feel helpless and uncomfortable as a sexual bully , said prosecutor Christine Agnew in her opening statement. His favorite method of aggression, it seems, is to aggressively grab other men in the crotch.

Spacey, 63, has pleaded not guilty to a dozen charges involving four men and allegations that date from 2001 to 2013, when he worked at the Old Vic Theater in London. The charges include sexual assault, indecent assault and inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The stakes for the American actor are high. A conviction could send him to prison, while an acquittal could allow a career return.

Defense attorney Patrick Gibbs said Spacey denied all allegations of non-consensual activity and told jurors to ask themselves as they listened to the evidence if anything happened when he was with the men . He suggested the alleged victims had other motives and said Spacey left himself open to opportunists when he came out as gay in 2020.

What’s been reimagined with a sinister twist? said Gibbs. What was made up or misrepresented and why and when because all these allegations happened a long time ago.

He said jurors would hear truths, half-truths, deliberate exaggerations and many damned lies.

Spacey, wearing glasses and dressed in a light gray suit, white shirt and gold tie, leaned forward from behind a window in the dock, listening intently to his lawyer giving a brief rundown of the case. Gibbs will deliver a longer opening statement after the prosecution completes its case.

The actor served as artistic director of the Old Vic Theaters from 2003 to 2015. The four men who accused Spacey of sexual assault, now in their 30s or 40s, did not know each other, but all had the misfortune of ‘catch his attention, Agnew said.

A victim said he was often groped against his will by Spacey in the early 2000s, culminating in a day when he was driving and the actor, who had been drinking, grabbed his private parts so hard that he stabbed him. gasped and he nearly fled. road. He told Spacey never to do that again.

Spacey laughed and commented that his anger just turned him on, Agnew said.

Spacey squinted and pursed his lips as Agnew spoke, occasionally taking notes with a pencil on the pages of a large black binder he brought to court.

During a police interview last year, Spacey said he was baffled and deeply hurt by these allegations from someone he considered a friend. He said the events had been re-imagined as lies.

Agnew said Spacey seemed confident that men wouldn’t tell anyone that a celebrity’s word would be more believable than someone who wasn’t famous.

None of the men wanted to be touched by Kevin Spacey…in a sexual way, but he didn’t seem to have cared much about their feelings, the prosecutor said. He did what he wanted to do for his own personal sexual gratification.

Another man who said Spacey groped him at a charity event in 2005 only told a friend until he spoke to police in 2017.

Kevin Spacey … was a star, a golden boy as he put it, Agnew said of the man. He wasn’t sure anyone would believe him, and even if he had, he didn’t think he would receive any support.

In his statement to police, Spacey said he did nothing without her consent. He said it was entirely possible and he probably made a clumsy pass, but denied grabbing anyone’s crotch. He suggested that some of the men were looking for financial gain.

An aspiring actor who said he contacted Spacey for career advice found himself in his London flat drinking beer and smoking marijuana in 2008. He either fell asleep or passed out on the couch and when he woke up, Spacey was giving him oral sex. said Agnew.

The man, who was in his early 20s, said Spacey told him not to tell anyone what happened and not to mention he had been at Spaceys apartment. The man said he was in shock when Spacey held the door open for him to leave, and then walked to a bus stop where he sat down and cried.

He decided to speak to police in 2017 after reading allegations against Spacey in the United States, Agnew said.

Spaceys’ career was derailed when allegations of sexual misconduct against him emerged as the #MeToo movement exploded. He was written off the Netflix political thriller House of Cards, where he played lead character Frank Underwood, a ruthless and corrupt congressman who becomes president. It was cut from the completed film All the Money in the World, with the scenes being reshot with Christopher Plummer.

A jury of nine men and five women, including two alternates, will decide his fate during the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court, where he is identified by his full name, Kevin Spacey Fowler. The actor, who has homes in London and the United States, is out on bail.

Spacey became one of the most famous actors of his generation in the 1990s, starring in films such as Glengarry Glen Ross and LA Confidential.

He has won several top acting awards for theatre, screen and television. He won a Supporting Actor Oscar in The Usual Suspects in 1995 and Best Actor for the movie American Beauty in 1999.

Spacey recently had his first film role in several years, appearing in 2022 in Italian director Franco Neros’s The Man Who Drawn God, and playing late Croatian President Franjo Tudjman in the biopic Once Upon a Time in Croatia. He also stars in the unreleased American film Peter Five Eight.

He hinted that he would be wanted if acquitted.

There are people right now who are ready to hire me as soon as I’m cleared of these charges, Spacey said in an interview published this month in Germanys Zeit magazine.

Agnew told jurors they would have to assess the victims’ credibility and decide whether they were telling the truth or fabricating the allegations for profit.

The prosecution suggests that Mr Spacey … abused the power and influence that his reputation and fame have bestowed on him, Agnew said. Take what he wanted and who he wanted, when he wanted.

