5 Palm-Springs Area Hotel Pools to Get a Day Pass This Summer





Want to pretend to be on vacation without setting foot on a plane? Step into the shoes of a desert traveler for the day and treat yourself to a pass to one of these five hotel pools in the Coachella Valley. The Ace Hotel & Swim Club The Ace is the getaway of choice for many of LA’s trendiest residents, but it’s also popular with Coachella Valley locals looking for a daytime getaway. The popular hotel pool membership is back this summer and gives you access to two pools, a cabana tub, fitness center, locker rooms, food, beverage and towel service, a parking, wifi and more. When: Swimming pool open from noon to 5 p.m. every day Or: The Ace Hotel & Swim Club, 701 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs Cost: $45 for daily pass, $95 for monthly pass, $195 for quarterly pass, $395 for annual pass More information:calentetropics.com or 760-327-1391 Caliente Tropics Pool & Spa Are you looking for a pool big enough to accommodate you and your large family? At over 100,000 gallons in size, the Caliente Tropics pool lets you freestyle, butterfly, backstroke, or doggystyle paddle your way, as their website says. Plus, no hotel reservations are needed to relax by the resort’s pool. Daily pool passes must be purchased at reception and are available for anyone over 10 years old. Be sure to bring your own towel and you can even bring your own floats (as long as they’re deflatable). Outside food and drink is not permitted. However, tropical themed treats and libations can be purchased onsite at the Reef bar. Don’t like swimming too much? No sweating. The daily pool pass also gives you access to the outdoor spa for 12 people and the large green lawn. Bonus: pets are welcome! When: Open 8 a.m. to midnight daily Or: Caliente Tropics Pool & Spa, 411 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs Cost: $20/person (over 10 years old) More information:calentetropics.com or 760-327-1391 hotel walk A luxury boutique hotel under the Marriott umbrella, Hotel Paseo’s crystal-clear outdoor pool is a great spot for a hot summer day. Soak up views of the San Jacinto Mountains with pool and hot tub access, food service, poolside putting green, fitness center, free wifi, and valet parking. Go on Saturday for poolside entertainment. When: 7am-10pm Or: Hotel Paseo, 45-400 Larkspur Lane, Palm Desert Cost: $25 per adult, $15 per child, with cabanas available for $250 More information: resortpass.com or 760-340-9001 Paloma seaside resort A retro mid-century modern getaway in Cathedral City, this resort is a great pick for a couples getaway. Sorry kids, day passes are only available to adults 18 and older. A day pass, $25, provides access to the pool, hot tub, fitness center, mini golf, wifi, towel service, and parking. Food and drinks are available for purchase at the pool bar or Sol y Sombra Restaurant offering indoor, terrace, and poolside dining options with Spanish-style tapas. A luxury boutique hotel under the Marriott umbrella, Hotel Paseo’s crystal-clear outdoor pool is a great spot for a hot summer day. Soak up views of the San Jacinto Mountains with pool and hot tub access, food service, poolside putting green, fitness center, free wifi, and valet parking. Go on Saturday for poolside entertainment. Enjoy live music from 4-8pm on Thursdays and Fridays and a live DJ set from 12-4pm every Saturday. When: 8am-10pm daily Or: Le Paloma Resort, 67-670 Carey Road, Cathedral City Cost: $25 per adult (first come, first served lounge chair) or $200 per daybed (shaded, padded, up to two people) or $500 per cabana (up to eight people, private poolside suite with full kitchen and bar, television, eight reserved deckchairs from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.) More information: resortpass.com or (760) 864-1177 Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa The 11-acre resort known for its olive groves, citrus groves, rose, herb and vegetable gardens offers one of the most relaxing, family-friendly poolside getaways in the desert. A day pass provides access to two pools, a hot tub, poolside dining, a fitness center, free Wi-Fi, and parking. When: 8am-10pm everyday Or: Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa, 45-000 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells Cost: $35 per adult, $15 per child, with cabanas available for $350 for six people More information: resortpass.com (442) 305-4500 Desert Sun editor Niki Kottmann contributed to this report.

