Little Miss Sunshine Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89





Actor Alan Arkin, known for his versatility ranging from wacky comedy to chilling drama, has died aged 89. Key points: The actor has received four Oscar nominations during his career

He appeared in more than 100 TV movies and feature films Her Oscar win for Little Miss Sunshine came at age 72 His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father’s death through the actor’s publicist. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man,” they said in a statement. Mr Arkin has received four Oscar nominations during his career and won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2007 for Little Miss Sunshine. Actors Paul Reiser, Michael Rapaport and Patton Oswalt were among those who eulogized Mr Arkin after his death. “Such a wonderful, original voice for comedy. And the few times I was in his presence, such a kind and generous soul. I learned so much watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless,” Jason Alexandre tweeted. Mr. Arkin was an immediate hit in movies with the Cold War parody The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming. He culminated late in life with his win as Best Supporting Actor for the surprise 2006 hit Little Miss Sunshine. Alan Arkin and his wife Suzanne at the 79th Annual Academy Awards, where he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. ( ) More than 40 years separate his first Oscar nomination for The Russians Are Coming from his last, playing a conniving Hollywood producer in the Oscar-winning film Argo. In recent years, he starred opposite Michael Douglas in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, a role that earned him two Emmy nominations. “When I was a young actor people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious or funny actor,” Michael McKean tweeted on Friday. ‘I would say ‘What kind is Alan Arkin?’ and that silenced them.” Mr Arkin joked that the beauty of being a character actor isn’t having to strip naked for a role. He was rarely out of work, appearing in over 100 TV movies and feature films. His trademarks were likability, relativity and complete immersion in his roles, whether playing a Russian submarine officer in The Russians Are Coming or standing out as a rude and drug addict in Little Miss Sunshine. “Before, I thought my stuff was very varied. But I realized that for the first 20 years or so, most of the characters I played were strangers, strangers to their environment, strangers in some way. or another,” he said. in 2007. “As I started to get more and more comfortable with myself, that started to change. I got one of the nicest compliments I’ve ever received from someone there a few days. They said they thought my characters were very often the heart, the moral center of a movie. I didn’t particularly understand that, but I liked it, it made me happy. Mr Arkin is survived by his sons and his third wife, Suzanne Newlander, whom he married in 1996. PA

