New York, 1969. Asleep on a chair, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is awakened not by an explosion or gunshots, but by an explosion of Magical Mystery Tour from a nearby apartment. As he stands up in protest, he is shown naked from the waist down, visibly worn, and stripped of both mystery and magic. The years have taken their usual revenge. Having spent his life hunting antiquities, Jones risks becoming one himself. He pours a sip of alcohol into his coffee, and a document, glimpsed in passing, reveals that he is divorced from his wife, Marion (Karen Allen). Shortly after, we see him teaching at Hunter College, where the students doze off during his class. In honor of his years of service, he receives a clock, which he gives to a homeless man on the street. Time be cursed.

These desolate scenes come from the fifth and almost certainly final chapter of a franchise that began in 1981. The new movie is directed by James Mangold rather than Steven Spielberg, and the title isn’t, as you might expect. , Indiana Jones and the bathroom. Break of Doom or Raiders of the Lost Slipper but Indiana Jones and the Fate Dial. It is a film of two minds, marked by allusions to the mortality of the hero. Everything hurts, he says towards the end and yet determined to convince himself, and to convince us, that he is the exception to the rule of universal entropy. Once Jones gets going, his exploits gain a desperate edge that didn’t exist in previous films. Maybe he’s afraid that if he stopped to catch his breath, he might exhale.

Every quest needs a whatchamacallit, be it the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail, and the final object of desire is the Dial of Fate, also known as the Antikythera or as it is called Jones, an old piece of gear. (It has only the flimsiest relationship to the real Antikythera Mechanism, discovered in 1901 in a sunken Roman ship.) Designed long ago by Archimedes, we are told, it comes in two parts which, once entangled, allow the user to scoot through time. The dial was an obsession for Basil Shaw (Toby Jones), an Oxford professor, and his daughter, Helena, inherited it. Played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Helena is feisty, playful and cheerful, with a saving touch of goofiness. Occasionally, she associates with Indy, who is her godfather, but here’s the catch: Unlike him, Helena is unscrupulous. She cherishes nothing greater than hard cash and cheerfully despises the idea that the dial, like other rarities, belongs in a museum. She also refers to Jones as an aging grave robber. Is she wrong?

There is an argument that the entire Indiana Jones chronicle has been a shrewd exercise in the art of plunder, all the more brazen for being shrouded in the principle of noble and selfless valor. Because we love and trust Harrison Ford, even interpreting his bad temper as a shield against the lure of low motives, we’re willing to assume he’s a better keeper of exotic bounty than anyone who dwells in deserts, the jungles and monuments where he roams. The Ark may end up in a crate, but, by God, at least it’s an American crate; what safer refuge for the holy of holies than Western Xanadu? For a moment I wondered if the villains in the new film would turn out to be daredevil agents of a secret rendition team, snatching scarabs and cuneiform tablets from the Met and smuggling them back to their rightful homes. , with Indy outraged. pursuit. That would change from the Nazis.

But no. Its Nazis. Here they are again. The baddest is Dr. Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), who in the aftermath of the war has reinvented himself as the mastermind of America’s space program. Shades of Wernher von Braun, though I doubt von Braun would have remarked to an American waiter, as Voller does, You didn’t win the war. Hitler lost it. Sure he can improve on the Fhrer’s feeble efforts, Voller needs only the dial to carry out his plans. We meet him, festooned with henchmen, in New York, where the Apollo 11 astronauts are welcomed back from the moon with a ticker tape parade. They are overtaken by Jones, who, drawn from senescence, descends the avenue on horseback, with the Nazis on his heels. He gets on the subway, at Fifty-ninth Street, and gallops along the tracks. If, like me, you are pumped up by the sequences on horseback out of the water, you will not fail to vibrate in front of this jap, the best of his breed since 1994, when Arnold Schwarzenegger rode her walk through a hotel and into an elevator, in True Lies.

From there, the new film, like its predecessors, travels the world, ensuring we’re never in the same place long enough to get a feel for it. We’re taken to Morocco and then Greece, where Jones teams up with an old friend, played by Antonio Banderas and described as Spain’s greatest frogman. There is no higher distinction. Next is Syracuse, Sicily, and the Ear of Dionysius, a real cave with a fictional tomb inside. Finally, a tour of the hallowed realms of the downright ridiculous, which I won’t dwell on. Wherever Jones and Helena go, Voller and the gang seem to be stepping back, and the pattern becomes oddly monotonous. Even a deadly peril can be improvised.

You should still make an appointment to watch the Mangolds movie, though, and if you have to duck out after an hour because you left something in the oven, it doesn’t matter. The story is full of good things, including an incendiary prelude, set at the end of World War II, in which a young Jones escapes hanging, dodges countless bullets, and jumps from car to motorcycle to train, who then attacks itself. (A machine gun emplacement, near the front, set on fire by an Allied bomb, fires into its own rear carriages as the train turns around a bend. Hell, yes.) And how, you might be wondering, the youth is she reached? By digital trickery, with Ford’s face rejuvenated before our eyes. To be honest, it was never childish, so the transfiguration isn’t extreme, and I found it surprisingly moving. If you really want to time travel, you don’t need the Antikythera at all. Forget the myth. Live Archimedes. All you need are the movies.

All of Mel Eslyn’s first film, Biosphere, takes place in what could be called the Dome of Destiny. It’s a comfortable, sealed, self-contained sphere, in which a former Republican President of the United States, Billy (Mark Duplass), and one of his top advisers, Ray (Sterling K. Brown), live what remains of their life. . They share the space with tomato plants, copies of Shakespeare (no reading on the beach, much to Billys’ chagrin) and a pond filled with nutritious fish, named after the Cheers characters. There’s a Diane, a Woody, and a Sam, one of which is cooked and consumed near the beginning of the film. If there was a Norm and a Cliff, I guess they were eaten a long time ago.

As far as anyone can tell, Billy and Ray are the last two people on earth. We never quite learn what happened to the rest of humanity, although Billy hints, from time to time, that he was to blame. It was me, he said, raising his hand as if confessing to spilling coffee. He seems like a decent guy, if not too bright, and emotionally far from equal. I’m not panicking! he exclaims in total panic, and he’s taken aback when Ray, a scientist by training, uses words like acceptable or competent. They have been friends since childhood, and they still often behave like children, bickering over the TV remote control. For recreation, they watch Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) Best Movie of All Time, according to Ray and play Super Mario Bros.

Note that both of these products, the buddy-cop movie and the video game, rely on a central male couple. The Biosphere, though sometimes largy in tone, is also a company of frowning intensity that never ceases to be upon itself. There are no wandering cultural references here, nothing casual or loose; every detail is faked to reinforce the main dramatic situation. The only novel we see Billy reading is Manuel Puigs Kiss of the Spider Woman, which tells the story of two cellmates in an Argentine prison and the sexual turmoil in their relationship. Sure enough, Eslyn’s film that she wrote with Duplass continues to chart the awkward beginning of the homoerotic tension between Billy and Ray. One describes the other as his secret sauce. Game on.

The list of themes that Biosphere does not the address is incredibly long. Aside from the lack of interest in apocalypse, nuclear or pestilence, there’s nothing about politics, unless you count Ray’s admission that he was a registered Democrat, or the cry of Billy from Dude, I run the fucking country; no discussion of race, although, as in the Lethal Weapon saga, a hero is black and a white; no ravenous aliens or malicious computers; and not a crumb of metaphysical fear. Instead, the film’s entire focus is on genre. Billy says, I’m way more masculine than you. Ray says, This mold of men and manhood is so ingrained in me, bro. The mold breaks. We hear about accelerated evolution. The plot drifts into realms of bio-fantasy that will strike some viewers as whimsically hopeful and others as comically fashionable. Do you think the fish, at least, will emerge from this ideological net? Think again.