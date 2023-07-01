Classic albums Live rock Ziggy Stardust





Tuesday night at the Ford Amphitheater, Ziggy played guitar. Or, more specifically, Classic Albums Live recreated “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars” as part of Moe’s Original BBQ Hot Summer Nights free concert series. The first half of the show transported album listeners back to the days when you dropped the needle on a record and listened to song after song, just as the artist intended. The performance clearly transported many audience members back to 1972, when David Bowie gave birth to fictional rock star Ziggy Stardust: A woman sat smiling with her eyes closed during the roughly 40-minute performance, while others punctuated the air as if they were in the presence of the late Bowie himself. Indeed, blonde-haired singer Nick Walsh delivered strong vocals almost every minute of the show; tuned, a few notes went flat, but that was to be expected. Overall, its tonal qualities lived up to the legend it emulated. Likewise, the other nine band members were completely solid, putting on a catchy and satisfying show. “It’s an amazing album, and it was part of my childhood, and then I saw Phish play that whole album in Las Vegas in 2016, so I know every inch of that album. There are so many great parts and the Ziggy Stardust’s story is such a great story,” said viewer Brian Thompson during intermission. “It brought back so many great memories, and seeing him come to life in my backyard where we live in Avon was really cool. . I thought the vocals were fantastic. I love the acoustic guitar. They had the violin, they had every little detail of it, it was note for note. It was perfection.” Since 2003, Classic Albums Live has recreated various bands’ albums from cover to cover, with no corny costumes or bad impersonations, just pure musical intent. Support local journalism Give The band devoted the second 45 minutes of the evening to Bowie hits, getting the audience to their feet dancing. It all started with “Heroes”, went into a moving rendition of “Life on Mars?” and went on to really take off with “Space Oddity”. The stellar sound faded a bit during “Changes”, but it all picked up with an energetic “Let’s Dance” and “Modern Love”, both of which pretty much filled the entire pavilion to around 80% capacity and the crowded lawn. puff around. “Ashes to Ashes” landed a little flat, but any cover band that can nail more than 90% of a top artist’s music over the decades is worth watching over and over again. “Young Americans” was a hit that touched the entire audience, but one group in particular felt a special affinity with the tune: as they danced, they pointed to a man, in his 60s, congratulating him and doing a high five. It turns out the British-born man, who has been here for 40 years, officially became an American citizen last week.

“I’m a new young American,” he told adjacent onlookers as he danced and celebrated. There’s probably no better way to end a show than with the agonizing, high-octane teen “Rebel, Rebel” and Classic Albums Live rocked it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/classic-albums-live-rocks-ziggy-stardust/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos