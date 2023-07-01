Entertainment
Alan Arkin, Jewish actor with extraordinary versatility, dies at 89
Alan Arkin knew he was going to be an actor when he was five years old.
Every movie I’ve seen, every play, every piece of music has fueled an unquenchable urge to transform me into something other than what I was, he wrote in his 2011 memoir, An Improvised Life.
What he was was the son of Ukrainian and German Jewish immigrants in Brooklyn, where he was born in 1934. But over the course of a long and unusual traveling career, he managed to transform himself into an undercover officer. -conflicted Russian sailor (The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming, 1966), a struggling Puerto Rican widower (Popi, 1969) and a mild-mannered Manhattan dentist recruited into an unlikely spy scheme by the future beau- father of her daughter (The In-Laws, 1979).
His versatility was honed through his study of the Stanislavski method taught by Benjamin Zemach, an American modern dance pioneer specializing in Jewish themes, and his stint as the first member of the improvisational comedy troupe Second City in the 1960s.
His improvisation, and some are great, and some are terrible, he told an interviewer on his days with Second City. The ability to fail was an amazing privilege and gift. You don’t learn anything without failing.
Arkin, who became the sixth-oldest winner of the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2007 for his role in Little Miss Sunshine, died Thursday at his home in San Marcos, Calif. He was 89 years old.
Over a career spanning nearly seven decades, he has imbued comedic roles with pathos and serious roles with a dash of sardonic humor. He worked until the end of his life, co-starring with Michael Douglas from 2018 to 2019 in the Chuck Lorres Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method. This role, as Agent Norman Newlander, earned him two consecutive Emmy nominations.
His other well-known roles include a paranoid salesman in David Mamets’ film adaptation Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) and a deaf-mute in the Southern Gothic drama The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968). He also played Yossarian, the reluctant aviator in Catch-22, the 1970 film adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel. Although the character is technically Armenian, most critics agreed that he was a coded Jew.
Arkin also voiced JD Salinger, or at least a character claiming to be the famously reclusive Jewish writer, in Netflix’s cult animated series BoJack Horseman.
He made his directorial debut with the dark comedy Little Murders (1971), based on the play by Jewish writer and cartoonist Jules Feiffer. In 1975, Arkin directed Neil Simons’ Broadway production of The Sunshine Boys, a comedy about aged enemies based on the Jewish vaudeville team Smith and Dale.
Arkin was the son of David I. Arkin, a painter and writer, and Beatrice Wortis, a teacher. He wrote that he grew up in a Jewish family with no emphasis on religion. The family moved to Los Angeles when Alan was 11; his parents were accused of being communists during the Red Scare of the 1950s and struggled to find work. He attended Los Angeles State College and Bennington College.
Arkin won a Tony for Best Actor in 1963 when he appeared on Broadway in Enter Laughing, a comedy based on an autobiographical novel by Jewish comedian, writer and director Carl Reiner.
Arkin made his film debut and received his first Oscar nomination opposite Reiner in The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, about a Soviet submarine that runs aground off New England. The phrase he teaches his comrades Emergency! Everybody get out of the street! has become a slogan.
Thirteen years later, The In-Laws would spawn another catchphrase, after Arkin and his co-star Peter Falk dodged a hail of bullets by running in a zigzag fashion and shouting Serpentine!
In 1987, he starred in the TV movie Escape from Sobibor, playing Leon Felhendler, a Polish Jewish resistance fighter who organized the 1943 prisoner uprising at the Sobibor extermination camp. The role earned Arkin nominations for an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor.
In Little Miss Sunshine (2006), he plays the grumpy, vulgar grandfather of a little girl who dreams, improbably, of winning a beauty contest. Arkins’ character spends hours working on her dance routine with her in the indie comedy, which was a surprise hit.
Upon receiving his Oscar for the role in 2007, Arkin said: More than anything, I am deeply moved by the heartfelt appreciation our little film has received, which in these fragmented times speaks so openly about the possibility of innocence , growth and connection. .
Arkin was also an accomplished folk singer, forming a band, The Tarriers, which had a modest hit in 1956 with a version of The Banana Boat Song, a traditional Jamaican calypso folk song that Harry Belafonte would make more famous.
Arkin has been married three times. He had three sons, all actors: Adam Arkin, Matthew Arkin and Anthony (Tony) Dana Arkin.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/alan-arkin-jewish-actor-with-uncommon-versatility-dies-at-89/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Alan Arkin, Jewish actor with extraordinary versatility, dies at 89
- The future of the Minnesota Whitecaps is unclear as the new women’s professional hockey league is formed
- The Lesser-Known World of 1950s Harlems Fashion Scene
- Google removes Canadian news links to comply with Online News Act – JURIST
- In phone call, Putin and Modi discuss Wagner leader’s failed mutiny
- Boris Johnson’s ally quits UK government amid attack on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
- Enjoying Eid al-Adha holiday, Jokowi greets residents of Malioboro Yogyakarta
- Classic albums Live rock Ziggy Stardust
- After Meta, Google Plans to Cut Canada Out of News – Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Metaplatform (NASDAQ:META)
- Students spice up the Fourth of July | FIU news
- Former Trump aide Michael Roman speaks to DOJ amid 2020 election probe
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate and the Biosphere, Reviewed