Summer band concerts will be presented at nearly a dozen venues within the Daily Stars coverage area. A list follows.

BAINBRIDGE

The Old Time Band concerts will be presented under the direction of Philip Wade at Park on the Green in the center of Bainbridge at 7 p.m. on Friday July 7 and 21; and August 4 and 11.

The concerts are sponsored by the Village and Town and the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.

Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

In case of rain, the concerts will move to the town hall.

The Bainbridge Community Foundation will host its Summer Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. the following Tuesdays in General Clinton Park.

July 18: Mopar Cams

July 25: Tribute to Aric McKown Elvis

1st of August : Insect battle

August 8: fetish way

August 15th : Pyre Prophets

Music on the Stoop has already started its concert season from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. most Saturdays at 17 W. Main St. in Bainbridge.

In case of good weather, a call to Steve at 607-237-9299 is advised to confirm the dates in question.

The program will continue until September as follows.

1st of July: Michael McGuane and Steve Eisenberg

July 8: Dennis and Dennis

22nd of July : Smoketown

July 29: Gary Gay

August 12: John Truth Experience

August 19: Marie Cordilia Myers

August 26: Emily Hutchinson

September 2: Dr Bob

September 16: blue tonic

COOPERSTOWN

The Lakeside Concert Series kicks off its 17th season at Pioneer Park Bandstand in Cooperstown at 6.30pm on Tuesday, July the 5thwith the Small Town Big Band.

Concerts will continue weekly on Tuesdays as follows.

July 12: Charlie and the Roomers

July 19: Panther Creek

July 26: Driftwood

August 2nd : Cooperstown Community Band

August 9: Stoddard Hollow Rope Band

August 16: Jerry Dee and the Dovetones

August 23: Bourbon & Branch

August 30: Barnyard Saints

The concerts are presented in partnership with the Village of Cooperstown, Live Music Cooperstown and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.

Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.

HIGH MOUNTING

Free music on the Belle will be presented from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays from July 7 to September 1, at the Discovery Lodge at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount.

According to a press release, presented by Clubhouse at the Shandaken Inn, a tentative schedule follows.

1st of July: Guilty pleasure

July 14th : 90 Proof

July 21: The Four26

July 28: Christ Washburn and the Syotosis

August 4: Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra

August 11: Purpose of the soul

August 18: The Traps

August 25: Eugene Tyler Band

September 1st : smart guys

Dates and times are subject to change at any time.

Visit www.belleayre.com/todo/music-on-the-belle for more information.

LAURENS

The Village of Laurens will present performances the following Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. in its 12th annual Summer Concert Series in the Knapp Park Gazebo.

July the 5th : The Eddie and Bird-Dog Show

July 12: Small Town Big Band

July 19: Country Express

July 26: rickety fence

NORWICH

The NBT Summer Concert Series will include the following Thursday night concerts at 7 p.m. at East Park at 1 E. Main St. in Norwich.

July 6: South Avenue

July 13: The Travelin McCourys

July 20: Call on the water

August 3: The Garcia Project

August 10: Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas

August 17: Mr Sipp

August 24: The Outlaws

August 31 : Shinyribs

ONEONTA

The Summer Concert Series at Oneontas Neahwa Park will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6with the Oneonta Community Concert Band.

Concerts will continue weekly on Thursdays as follows:

July 13: Driftwood

July 20: Too old to plow

July 27: Steve Fabrice set

August 3: Fritz Polka Stripe

August 10: Country Express

August 17: Lucia and Levi

August 24: Off the Record

Weather conditions may move concerts to the Grand Pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.

OXFORD

There will be four free Sunday afternoon concerts at Lafayette Park in Oxford in July presented by 6 on the Square in Oxford.

July 9th : Rich & Pink

July 16: tall buildings

July 23: Alice Howe with Freebo

July 30: The pairs

Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged.

In case of bad weather, the concerts will move inside the 6OTS.

The concerts are sponsored by the Robert C. Smith Foundation, NBT Bank, Pete Perkins and Patockas Restaurant.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS

The Concerts in the Park series, a longstanding tradition, will continue at Spring Park in Richfield Springs at 7 p.m. on the following Wednesdays.

July the 5th : The Dovetones

July 12: Express dirt road

July 19: Helens Dixielanders

July 26: The Nelson Brothers

August 2nd : The Elders Show Group

August 9: Double Chase Matt and Thelma

August 16: Saxalicious Saxophone Quartet

August 23: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus & individual quartets

August 30: Salt City Brass

The free concerts are sponsored by the Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Village of Richfield Springs and Otsego County Community Events Program.

Call Judie Stone at 316-858-0964 for more information.

SIDNEY CENTER

Maywood Depot in Sidney Center will offer musical entertainment as well as its ice cream nights on Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates.

July 2nd : Tim Bartz (provisional)

July 9th : Gary Jennings

July 16: Judy Pitel

July 30: Ellen Harington

August 6: Jim Dorn

August 13: Jim Dorn

20 August : Judy Pitel

September 3: Jim Dorn