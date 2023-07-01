Many group concerts booked this summer | Entertainment News

Summer band concerts will be presented at nearly a dozen venues within the Daily Stars coverage area. A list follows.
BAINBRIDGE
The Old Time Band concerts will be presented under the direction of Philip Wade at Park on the Green in the center of Bainbridge at 7 p.m. on Friday July 7 and 21; and August 4 and 11.
The concerts are sponsored by the Village and Town and the Bainbridge Chamber of Commerce.
Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.
In case of rain, the concerts will move to the town hall.
The Bainbridge Community Foundation will host its Summer Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. the following Tuesdays in General Clinton Park.
July 18: Mopar Cams
July 25: Tribute to Aric McKown Elvis
1st of August : Insect battle
August 8: fetish way
August 15th : Pyre Prophets
Music on the Stoop has already started its concert season from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. most Saturdays at 17 W. Main St. in Bainbridge.
In case of good weather, a call to Steve at 607-237-9299 is advised to confirm the dates in question.
The program will continue until September as follows.
1st of July: Michael McGuane and Steve Eisenberg
July 8: Dennis and Dennis
22nd of July : Smoketown
July 29: Gary Gay
August 12: John Truth Experience
August 19: Marie Cordilia Myers
August 26: Emily Hutchinson
September 2: Dr Bob
September 16: blue tonic
COOPERSTOWN
The Lakeside Concert Series kicks off its 17th season at Pioneer Park Bandstand in Cooperstown at 6.30pm on Tuesday, July the 5thwith the Small Town Big Band.
Concerts will continue weekly on Tuesdays as follows.
July 12: Charlie and the Roomers
July 19: Panther Creek
July 26: Driftwood
August 2nd : Cooperstown Community Band
August 9: Stoddard Hollow Rope Band
August 16: Jerry Dee and the Dovetones
August 23: Bourbon & Branch
August 30: Barnyard Saints
The concerts are presented in partnership with the Village of Cooperstown, Live Music Cooperstown and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.
Visit www.facebook.com/CooperstownLakefront for updates.
HIGH MOUNTING
Free music on the Belle will be presented from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays from July 7 to September 1, at the Discovery Lodge at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount.
According to a press release, presented by Clubhouse at the Shandaken Inn, a tentative schedule follows.
1st of July: Guilty pleasure
July 14th : 90 Proof
July 21: The Four26
July 28: Christ Washburn and the Syotosis
August 4: Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra
August 11: Purpose of the soul
August 18: The Traps
August 25: Eugene Tyler Band
September 1st : smart guys
Dates and times are subject to change at any time.
Visit www.belleayre.com/todo/music-on-the-belle for more information.
LAURENS
The Village of Laurens will present performances the following Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. in its 12th annual Summer Concert Series in the Knapp Park Gazebo.
July the 5th : The Eddie and Bird-Dog Show
July 12: Small Town Big Band
July 19: Country Express
July 26: rickety fence
NORWICH
The NBT Summer Concert Series will include the following Thursday night concerts at 7 p.m. at East Park at 1 E. Main St. in Norwich.
July 6: South Avenue
July 13: The Travelin McCourys
July 20: Call on the water
August 3: The Garcia Project
August 10: Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas
August 17: Mr Sipp
August 24: The Outlaws
August 31 : Shinyribs
ONEONTA
The Summer Concert Series at Oneontas Neahwa Park will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6with the Oneonta Community Concert Band.
Concerts will continue weekly on Thursdays as follows:
July 13: Driftwood
July 20: Too old to plow
July 27: Steve Fabrice set
August 3: Fritz Polka Stripe
August 10: Country Express
August 17: Lucia and Levi
August 24: Off the Record
Weather conditions may move concerts to the Grand Pavilion. Call 607-432-0680 for more information.
OXFORD
There will be four free Sunday afternoon concerts at Lafayette Park in Oxford in July presented by 6 on the Square in Oxford.
July 9th : Rich & Pink
July 16: tall buildings
July 23: Alice Howe with Freebo
July 30: The pairs
Bringing chairs and blankets is encouraged.
In case of bad weather, the concerts will move inside the 6OTS.
The concerts are sponsored by the Robert C. Smith Foundation, NBT Bank, Pete Perkins and Patockas Restaurant.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS
The Concerts in the Park series, a longstanding tradition, will continue at Spring Park in Richfield Springs at 7 p.m. on the following Wednesdays.
July the 5th : The Dovetones
July 12: Express dirt road
July 19: Helens Dixielanders
July 26: The Nelson Brothers
August 2nd : The Elders Show Group
August 9: Double Chase Matt and Thelma
August 16: Saxalicious Saxophone Quartet
August 23: New Horizons Barbershop Chorus & individual quartets
August 30: Salt City Brass
The free concerts are sponsored by the Richfield Springs Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Village of Richfield Springs and Otsego County Community Events Program.
Call Judie Stone at 316-858-0964 for more information.
SIDNEY CENTER
Maywood Depot in Sidney Center will offer musical entertainment as well as its ice cream nights on Sunday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the following dates.
July 2nd : Tim Bartz (provisional)
July 9th : Gary Jennings
July 16: Judy Pitel
July 30: Ellen Harington
August 6: Jim Dorn
August 13: Jim Dorn
20 August : Judy Pitel
September 3: Jim Dorn