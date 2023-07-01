Alan Arkin, Jewish actor with extraordinary versatility, dies at 89

Alan Arkin knew he was going to be an actor when he was five years old.

“Every movie I’ve seen, every play, every piece of music has fueled an unquenchable urge to transform me into something other than what I was,” he wrote in his 2011 memoir, “A Life Improvised “.

What he was was the son of Ukrainian and German Jewish immigrants in Brooklyn, where he was born in 1934. But over the course of a long and unusual traveling career, he managed to transform himself into a Russian submarine officer conflicted (“The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming”, 1966), a struggling Puerto Rican widower (“Popi”, 1969) and a mild-mannered Manhattan dentist recruited into an unlikely spy scheme by the future beau -father of his daughter (“The Inlaws”, 1979).

His versatility was honed through his study of the “Stanislavski” method taught by Benjamin Zemach, an American modern dance pioneer specializing in Jewish themes, and his stint as the first member of the improvisational comedy troupe Second City. in the 1960s.

“It’s improv, and some are great, and some are terrible,” he told an interviewer of his days with Second City. “The ability to fail was an amazing privilege and gift. … You don’t learn anything without failing.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor ”Little Miss Sunshine” Arkin and his wife Suzanne arrive at the 79th Academy Awards in Hollywood. (credit: Reuters)

Decades of iconic roles

Arkin, who became the sixth-oldest winner of the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2007 for his role in “Little Miss Sunshine,” died Thursday at his home in San Marcos, Calif. He was 89 years old.

Over a career spanning nearly seven decades, he has imbued comedic roles with pathos and serious roles with a dash of sardonic humor. He worked until the end of his life, co-starring with Michael Douglas from 2018 to 2019 in Chuck Lorre’s Netflix comedy series “The Kominsky Method.” This role, as Agent Norman Newlander, earned him two consecutive Emmy nominations.

His other well-known roles include a paranoid salesman in the film adaptation of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross” (1992) and a deaf-mute in the Southern Gothic drama “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter” (1968). He also played Yossarian, the reluctant aviator in “Catch-22,” the 1970 film adaptation of Joseph Heller’s novel. Although the character is technically Armenian, most reviewers agreed that he was a “coded” Jew.

Arkin also voiced JD Salinger, or at least a character claiming to be the famously reclusive Jewish writer, in Netflix’s cult animated series, “BoJack Horseman.”

He made his directorial debut with the darkly comic “Little Murders” (1971), based on the play by Jewish writer and cartoonist Jules Feiffer. In 1975, Arkin directed the Broadway production of Neil Simon’s “The Sunshine Boys,” a comedy about aged enemies based on the Jewish vaudeville team Smith and Dale.

Arkin was the son of David I. Arkin, a painter and writer, and Beatrice Wortis, a teacher. He wrote that he grew up in a Jewish family “with no emphasis on religion”. The family moved to Los Angeles when Alan was 11; his parents were accused of being communists during the “Red Scare” of the 1950s and struggled to find work. He attended Los Angeles State College and Bennington College.

Arkin won a Tony for Best Featured Actor in 1963 when he appeared on Broadway in “Enter Laughing,” a comedy based on an autobiographical novel by Jewish comedian, writer and director Carl Reiner.

Arkin made his film debut – and received his first Oscar nomination – opposite Reiner in “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming,” about a Soviet submarine that runs aground off New England. The phrase he teaches his comrades: “Emergency! Everyone to get out of the street! – has become a slogan.

Thirteen years later, “The In-Laws” would spawn another catchphrase, after Arkin and his co-star Peter Falk dodged a hail of bullets by running in a zigzag fashion and shouting “Serpentine!”

In 1987, he starred in the TV movie “Escape from Sobibor”, portraying Leon Felhendler, a Polish Jewish resistance fighter who organized the 1943 prisoner uprising at the Sobibor extermination camp. The role earned Arkin nominations for an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In “Little Miss Sunshine” (2006), he plays the grumpy, vulgar grandfather of a little girl who dreams, improbably, of winning a beauty contest. Arkin’s character spends hours working on his dance routine with her in the indie comedy, which was a surprise hit.

On receiving his Oscar for the role in 2007, Arkin said: “More than anything, I am deeply moved by the heartfelt appreciation our little film has received, which in these fragmented times speaks so openly about the possibility of innocence , growth and connection.

Arkin was also an accomplished folk singer, forming a band, The Tarriers, which had a modest hit in 1956 with a version of “The Banana Boat Song”, a traditional Jamaican calypso folk song that Harry Belafonte would make more famous.

Arkin has been married three times. He had three sons, all actors: Adam Arkin, Matthew Arkin and Anthony (Tony) Dana Arkin.