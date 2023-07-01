If actors join in, US production in Canada will be hit – The Hollywood Reporter

As SAG-AFTRA nears its June 30 bargaining deadline amid the Writers Guild of America strike, the Canadian film and television industry is closely watching the ripple effects of the shutdown. Hollywood production north of the border. Movie studios across the country remain dark or filled with local shoots and anxious local talent and crew, dependent on big-budget American movies and TV series for work, wonder when they’ll return to set.

Montreal screenwriter Christine Rodriguez of Productions La Tigresse, who continues to work on her upcoming film projects outside of WGA restrictions, said she is closely monitoring labor negotiations in Los Angeles. “What the WGA does is extremely important. What they do will have an impact on us in Canada. There needs to be a readjustment with streamers and writer compensation where they are fairly compensated,” Rodriguez said. The Hollywood Reporter as she develops a feature film adaptation of her short Fuegoand obtain sets to shoot your film Farewellabout a former jazz diva, later this year.

Veteran independent film producer Elizabeth Yake of True West Films echoes the fact that there is no key labor issue, as has been done in previous contract negotiations, especially for the WGA , which last went on strike in 2007-08. “The studios really need to listen. The transparency is there and you can’t really hide it. Everyone knows the numbers and everyone can watch the stock prices” of major media conglomerates, added Yake, who develops the comedy. Traumatic link by director and showrunner Daniela Pagliarello (Drop).

Studio operators are more wary of the impact of a growing Hollywood strike. “Our industry is being held hostage,” says Paul Bronfman, president and CEO of studio operator Comweb Corp. and senior advisor to William F. White International, a production equipment rental giant.

“While writers and actors can do their thing, it’s companies like White’s and others that really suffer. We are the ones who bear the big overhead in personnel, capital and studios. We are collateral damage because when they hit, it affects thousands of people who aren’t writers or actors,” Bronfman says.

His warning comes as Hollywood unions and guilds grapple with thorny issues such as artificial intelligence and streaming residuals in tough talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. These negotiations have a direct impact on a Canadian industry that increasingly serves as a backlot for major studios and streamers, leaving American producers, unions and guilds in the driver’s seat as to the future of many local talents and teams across the country. .

Amid the prospect that American actors union SAG-AFTRA will also go on strike after a planned extension of contract negotiations until early July, Garin Josey, executive vice president and chief operating officer of William F White explains the risk profile of Wall Street investors backing a Canadian production industry that saw record spending on local Hollywood film and TV during the pandemic is suddenly flashing a red light.

“We need to make sure that we do everything we can to keep this business growing, to innovate we need continued investment in this space globally. I have to imagine for many businesses this creates hesitation as to how much investment they are willing to invest,” says Josey.

A seemingly insatiable demand for original content by major studios and streamers shooting on location in Canada has impressed private equity funds and other real estate investors like Blackstone-backed Hudson Pacific Properties and Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management. , to seek steady and stable cash flow by building new studios across North America.

Now, the pandemic and the current work climate in Los Angeles are forcing those investors to go back and forth.

Jocelyn Mitchell, director of business development and marketing at Big Sky Studios in Winnipeg, Manitoba, says her studio has local Canadian and American projects whose scripts were completed before the WGA strike on its stages, but is considering a settlement of labor negotiations in the United States to regain full capacity.

“We’re managing to fill some parts of the space, but we’re definitely not at full capacity as we wait for a resolution to everything that’s going on,” Mitchell says of the studio as it seeks to fill its four sound stages, about 60,000 square feet of space overall, with American producers lured by generous tax credits and currency savings.

Further down the food chain, there are concerns that the young people needed by the Canadian production sector to supplement the much-needed technical crews for local shoots in the United States will be discouraged from coming forward after the impact of the pandemic and now as Hollywood labor action unfolds. “Here, we play with people’s lives. People have to pay mortgages, buy food, children have to go to school and it affects workers. Most people don’t get powerful and rich,” Bronfman insists.

Prior to the ongoing labor action, major Hollywood studios and streamers in need of original content filled the soundstages in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. This work is now virtually at a standstill. The summer shutdown in Toronto has seen American series like The Handmaid’s Tale, Reacher, The Umbrella Academy, Accused And Ginny & Georgia press the pause button.

A prolonged walkout by American writers and now possibly Hollywood actors has left other Canadian content creators working on both sides of the border suddenly having to zigzag as Americans zigzag with tough labor negotiations.

Shawn Williamson, whose company Brightlight Pictures is producing the ABC medical drama the good doctor in Vancouver for Sony Pictures Television, also has a great selection of its own original productions. He points out that big-budget U.S. production has shut down north of the border, while local, low-budget Canadian projects continue to shoot. “From a television and bigger budget feature film perspective, it’s all effectively shut down, so Brightlight itself isn’t very busy right now,” says Williamson.

But its Lighthouse Pictures division, which produces genre and low-to-mid-budget film and TV projects, has been busy shooting, for example, Hallmark and Lifetime TV movies whose scripts were completed before the WGA strike. . Williamson warns that a SAG-AFTRA strike could potentially halt many low-budget TV movie shoots, as they typically have one or two unionized American actors as leads.

Smaller Canadian content creators are also turning to local film and TV projects to stay busy and get paid through ongoing labor negotiations in Hollywood. Mary Darling, CEO and co-owner of WestWind Pictures, recently sold six seasons of the Canadian comedy Little Prairie Mosque to Disney+ for Canada and polishing her pitch decks on projects she has in development to bring to Los Angeles when studio and streamer execs end up hitting the pause button.

“I spend that time very actively developing stuff here, that we’re initiating and we don’t have to work with any US partners at all while the strike is in place, so our pitch presentations are ready to release when that’s done,” says Darling. Canadian content also provides a safety net for other creators looking to make ends meet during the Hollywood strike and expect a greater appetite from global buyers for films and television series from Canada.

Adam Rodness, co-founder and president of Toronto-based 5’7” Films, has just renewed a movie slate deal with local broadcaster Hollywood Suite, as indie filmmaking has become much more than moonlighting during the strike. “For us, we’re in a good position where Canadians still need programming, Americans still need programming and will look to the Canadian sector to provide that,” Rodness added ahead of his latest film, the Christmas comedy. caper Vandits, get an upcoming US release through Quiver Distribution.