Iconic American actor Alan Arkin dies at 89, leaving lasting legacy | Hollywood

Alan Arkin, the prominent veteran American actor known for his stellar performances in films such as ‘Catch-22’, ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, has died aged 89. FILE PHOTO: Cast member Alan Arkin attends the premiere of ‘The Kominsky Method’ television series in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo (REUTERS)

With a career spanning over 65 years, Arkin has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, earning multiple Academy Award and Emmy Award nominations for his outstanding talent.

His sons confirmed the news of his passing in a statement to People magazine, expressing their deep sadness and describing their father as a uniquely talented force of nature both on and off screen.

They remembered him fondly as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, highlighting the profound impact he had on their lives.

Other actors and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Arkin, celebrating his contributions to the world of theater and comedy.

Natasha Lyonne, who shared the screen with Arkin in the independent film “Slums of Beverly Hills,” voiced, “All my movie dad’s favorite and so bright, inspiring, and kind for so long.”

Jason Alexander, known for his role in “Seinfeld”, recognized Arkin’s exceptional comedic voice.

Such a wonderful and original voice for comedy that I learned so much watching him. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seemed endless. May he rest well.

Fellow “Spinal Tap” actor Michael McKean described Arkin as charming, hilarious and possessing a keen eye for detecting nonsense, making his presence a joy to be around.

The rich heritage

Born in New York in 1934, Arkin’s heritage dates back to Jewish immigrants who came to the United States. Before making a name for himself as an actor, Arkin briefly pursued a career in music, performing with folk group Tarriers, which achieved success with the hit song “The Banana Boat Song.” However, it was his foray into Broadway theater that caught the eye, earning him a Tony Award for his starring role in 1963’s “Enter Laughing.”

The 89-year-old actor made the transition to the movie world with his standout performance in the wartime comedy ‘The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming’, which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination.

The Oscar winner continued to impress audiences with his versatility, portraying various characters in films such as Audrey Hepburn’s thriller ‘Wait Until Dark’ and Carson McCullers’ adaptation ‘The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter. “, which earned him another Oscar nomination.

One of Arkin’s most significant early roles came in 1970 when he played Yossarian in the Mike Nichols-directed adaptation of “Catch-22.” Although the film competed with the similarly themed “MASH”, released the same year, Arkin’s performance showcased his talent and versatility. Throughout the 1970s he flourished in collaborations with other notable actors, including the buddy thriller ‘Freebie and the Bean’ alongside James Caan and the action comedy ‘The In-Laws’ alongside by Peter Falk.

Over the next decade, the Argo actor ventured into television, earning critical acclaim and an Emmy nomination for his role in the 1987 TV movie “Escape from Sobibor.” He continued to excel in supporting and ensemble roles, delivering memorable performances in films such as Tim Burton’s ‘Edward Scissorhands’, where he played Winona Ryder’s grumpy father, and ‘Glengarry Glen Ross”, where he played one of the office salesmen. However, it was his role as the heroin-sniffing grandfather’s scene-stealer in “Little Miss Sunshine” that ultimately got him the recognition he deserved, earning him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 2007. Arkin’s success continued in recent years with his role as the agent of Michael Douglas’ character in the Netflix series ‘The Kominsky Method’.

Throughout his life, the interpreter of Wait Untill Dark had three marriages. He was married to Jeremy Yaffe from 1955 to 1961, Barbara Dana from 1964 to 1994, and is survived by his wife Suzanne Newlander.

Alan Arkin leaves behind a rich legacy as an actor of humor, frankness and immense talent. His captivating performances and unforgettable characters will continue to entertain and inspire generations to come. As the industry mourns his loss, the impact of his contributions to the world of film and television will be forever remembered.