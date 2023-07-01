Fireworks, festivals and parades planned for Independence Day | News, Sports, Jobs





The use of fireworks within the city limits of Minot is illegal, but there is still plenty of fun to be had on July 3rd and 4th in and around Minot. The Minot Shriners’ first annual 4th of July Parade will begin at 10 a.m. on July 4, beginning at the State Fairgrounds and ending at Ninth Street Southeast. From noon to 3 p.m., Minot Parks will host the 4th of July Festival at Roosevelt Park with food vendors and live music from Missing Lynx. The Hot Tots will play at Corbett Field at 4:05 p.m. and at 7 p.m. Nodak Speedway will host the modified car and stock car qualifying race at the fairgrounds. The Minot Fireworks Association will hold its annual fireworks display at 10:45 p.m. at the Parc des Expositions, which is free to the public. In New Town, 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, west of this town, will host a free fireworks display at dusk which is free to the public. The Independence Day fun begins July 3 at Lake Metigoshe with the Skinatic Club show starting at 7 p.m. and at 10 p.m. the Lake Metigoshe Improvement Association fireworks display. The fun continues on July 4 with the 10th Annual July 4 Children’s Parade at 10 a.m. Participants are invited to ride a bike, walk, pull a wagon or drive a golf cart decorated in red, white and blue. The parade begins at the Lake Metigoshe Recreation Service Building. Frozen treats will be offered after the parade. The International Peace Garden, north of Dunseith, will have its Family and Children’s Day where free arts and crafts will be available during park opening hours. Velva’s festivities begin with a parade at 10 a.m. on Main Street. At Velva Park, there will be a cake walk and turtle race starting at 1 p.m. and the Rocky Top Petting Zoo will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Velva Pool will have free admission and at 4 p.m., Buen Field will host an alumni baseball game. At dusk, there will be fireworks at Buen Field. The Stanley Kiddy Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., with the main parade beginning at 11 a.m. After the parade there will be a car show at Flickertail Village and at dusk there will be a fireworks display at the South Complex hosted by the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department. . In Berthold on July 3, Slamabama will provide live music during the annual street dance and food vendors will be available. On July 4, the Berthold Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. There will be cash prizes for best float, best golf cart and best bike. After the parade, there will be a pie contest and egg toss, and at 2 p.m. there will be the annual golf race. B&B Racers LLC will have a kart track set up in the school parking lot. Although the lighting of fireworks is illegal within the city limits of Minot, it is also important to note that fireworks are both illegal to light and to possess on reclaimed land and plans. of water. Due to the holidays, municipal services in Minot will be unavailable on July 3 and 4, including government offices, garbage collection, public transit, and the Minot Public Library. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

