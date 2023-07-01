Entertainment
Local actor and musician Lafayette Cajun will play
A Louisiana-based film about the Rougarou stars an actor Lafourche and a musician Lafayette Cajun. The short film should be screened next year.
Director Cory Micheal Stewart just wrapped filming a Columbia University graduate student film about the Louisiana werewolf known as Rougarou. The only Louisianan in his class, Stewart said he felt the need to represent his homeland. He said he was frustrated that most people he knew only knew about Louisiana for its tourism, and he wanted to change that by showing off the state’s rich heritage and culture. To that end, nearly the entire film is shot in Cajun French, and nearly everyone involved is from Louisiana.
“To me, most people associate Cajun with Popeyes or tourist videos,” he said. “Culture is almost put on the same feel as a theme park. I wanted to do a story centered around Cajun folklore, and Evangeline, the poem, is one of the greatest Cajun stories as to the origins of Cajuns and people. Acadiens, and the same applies to Le Rougarou, I just thought they were the perfect couple when it came to creating this story.
The movie is called “Evangeline,” named after the poem that inspired it, and features musician Lafayette Cajun Rene Reed like Evangeline Landry, and Lafourche Hick Cheramie like his father, Théodule Landry. The short is set in fictional Vermillionville in the early 1900s as the culture shifted heavily towards Roman Catholicism. Stewart hopes to show it to the public at the New Orleans Film Festival next year.
Stewart said those interested can keep an eye out for the New Orleans Film Festival, the Southern Screen Film Festival in Lafayette, or his Instagram page: @CoryKinda.
Seventeen-year-old Evangeline is coming of age as the culture around her evolves. The Cajun dialect is frowned upon and going out into the swamp at night is considered uncivilized. She refuses to give up her love of the land and ends up meeting the Rougarou and the two bonds around music.
Her loving but pious father hears rumors of his pagan activities and struggles between wanting to understand his daughter and being a good Christian.
“He’s just a man trying to figure out his daughter is a teenager, and she’s got some stuff going on,” Cheramie said. “She’s running away, and I’m worried and caring about her, but when she comes home, I let her know how I feel about it, and then we go down the religious path of discipline.”
“Unfortunately, I never understand her,” he said.
Playing the role of Théodule began as a passion project for Dear friend, but quickly turned into something more personal. On the first day of filming at Breaux Bridge, the owner of the cabin used as Landry’s house asked Cheramie. When Cheramie arrived, he said the first thing the man asked was “de Galiano or Cut Off?”
After a short conversation, Cheramie learned that her mother and father had stayed in the cabin as refugees from Hurricane Katrina.
“How wild is that, man?” “, he said. “My dad stayed in the house I was filming in.”
Reed’s choice as Evangeline was rooted in her music. Stewart used to shoot music videos for one of Reed’s earlier bands. She said she quickly joined the project because of its deep respect for and representation of Cajun culture. Reed has a degree in French music and is interested in merging the folk tales of Evangeline and Rougarou.
Acting for the first time, she said, was difficult but rewarding. She described the film as a coming-of-age story for Evangeline, and she took the role because she could relate to her story. The role isn’t too far out of her comfort zone as Evangeline is a singer and Stewart was inspired by one of Reed’s songs. Where is the.
“The more I read the script, the more I was like, ‘Whoa’. Lyrically, it makes sense for the movie,” she said. “It’s about this unfamiliar feeling that draws me in. There’s a common thread running through this song throughout the film.”
