Jonathan Majors accused of abusing former partners | Entertainment





Jonathan Majors has been accused of abusing two former partners. The ‘Creed III’ star is at the center of a new report from Rolling Stone magazine which features allegations he was physically violent towards a woman he allegedly strangled while they were dating a source claiming she had suffered truly extreme abuse, physically and mentally,” while the report claims the 33-year-old movie star was emotionally abusive towards another with an insider claiming Majors was “controlling” and the woman allegedly told friends that she had suffered “emotional torture”. However, actor Dustin A. Pusch’s attorney released a statement vehemently denying the allegations. He told the publication: “Jonathan Majors vehemently denies the Rolling Stones’ false allegations that he physically, verbally or emotionally abused anyone, not to mention any of his former romantic partners. These allegations are based entirely on hearsay, as none of the romantic partners referenced were willing to commit to Rolling Stone for the article – demonstrating their sheer falsity.” The report also alleges that Majors pushed someone on the set of his upcoming movie “Magazine Dreams” and “physically intimidated another by yelling at them.” The Rolling Stone article claims that a complaint has been filed with the producers about his alleged behavior. Pusch said of the allegations: “Allegations that Mr. Majors physicalized or physically intimidated someone on any movie set are flat out false. Anyone who has worked with Mr. Majors knows that he uses an immersive method acting style, and while this can sometimes be misinterpreted as rudeness, those who know Mr. Majors and work in the industry have attested to his dedication to his craft as well as his his kindness. The report also featured a statement from Haley Carter — who dated the actor for several years as a teenager — who defended Majors. She told Rolling Stone: “After 20 years of knowing him, I can tell you who Jonathan is. He didn’t do these things. He is the exact opposite of what these allegations say. Jonathan is the most self-controlled, disciplined, well I know a person with good manners. We all call him ‘the peacekeeper’. He is in no way violent.” The allegations come as Majors faces a domestic violence case in New York. The star was arrested in March on suspicion of attacking a girlfriend in the back of a taxi after an evening of partying and he was charged with second degree aggravated harassment, second degree harassment and three counts of attempted assault on the third. degree. Majors denies the charges and recently filed a police complaint against the woman alleging he was the victim of the dispute.

