



By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected] VERSAILLES Versailles Hotel recently launched a luxury chauffeur service called AmuseBUS Daytons ticket to fine dining which will run every Thursday evening until the end of August. A 14-passenger van with comfortable seats and plenty of air conditioning vents will pick up guests at the Dayton Art Institute Thursday at 6:30 p.m., make the hour-long trip to the hotel for dinner at the on-site restaurant provided by the farm. , Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails and return to the art institute around 10:30 p.m. Round trip is free as long as guests have a dinner reservation. In the van, guests can enjoy a personalized playlist and house sparkling wine, among other perks. The Dayton Art Institute will also provide discounted tickets for those traveling on the shuttle. Guests can also choose the Ohio Staycation package, which includes one night at the Versailles Hotel with return chauffeur service the next morning. Staying at the hotel has its own perks, like free on-site bikes, a downstairs gym, and the ability to enjoy an extensive breakfast menu at the restaurant, among other local discounts. Package room rates are $251 per night for a king or double queen bed, $269 per night for the Spa Suite, and $287 per night for a One Bedroom Suite. Guests can take advantage of the facility’s ease of access and immerse themselves in a unique and truly incredible upscale dining and beverage experience located in rural Ohio, said Jack Olshan, Director of the reception at the Hotel Versailles. We wanted to develop an attractive incentive for the Dayton Market to enjoy this culinary gem in their own backyard – the first of its kind in the region. According to a press release, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails is a true farm-fed restaurant in collaboration with Hotel Versailles farmer Katie Bensman and trained and award-winning executive chef Aaron Allen. Restaurant menus are all carefully created using consistent quality ingredients available in season and sourced directly from neighboring Sycamore Bridge Farm properties, with meats supplied through local partnerships with Winners Quality Meats and Kings Poultry Farm. Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails also offers a selection of creative cocktails, many of which nod to the city’s heritage with a modern twist, as well as an incredible bourbon program, as Hotel Versailles is also one of four locations to Ohio with a certified bourbon. steward. The restaurant also offers generous portions, a check average of $75, and zero waste. Allen, who earned a bachelor’s degree from Wright State University and got his culinary start at Dumaine Street in Dayton, creates limited-time menus alongside the full menu for underutilized ingredients. Since a medical, dental and veterinary equipment company, Midmark, owns Hotel Versailles, some ingredients are also used at other nearby Midmark locations. Along with the cocktails, and even the name of the restaurant named after the founder of Versailles, the 30-room hotel also showcases the history and products of Versailles and Ohio at every turn. A basket and mini-fridge stocked with beverages greet customers with Ohio brands like Grippos and Mikesells chips and Moeller Brew Barn. Even the room keys, when assembled, tell the story of over 150 years of hospitality on site. Everything in the rooms can be purchased at the hotel, including the beds, which are made by Stearns + Foster in Cincinnati. The hotel requires a minimum of 24 hours notice but would prefer 48 hours to participate in the AmuseBUS experience. To make a reservation, call the hotel at 937-526-3020.

