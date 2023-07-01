Hollywood actors extend contract talks to deadline





The union representing some 160,000 TV and film actors said on Friday night that it would continue contract talks with major Hollywood studios and streaming services, extending the current deal which was due to expire at midnight until 12 July. The decision is a welcome reprieve, at least for now, for a beleaguered Hollywood, where a writers’ strike has entered its ninth week with no end in sight. A second strike by the actors’ union, SAG-AFTRA, the industry’s largest labor organization, would essentially shut down Hollywood. If the actors went on strike, they and the writers would be on the picket lines together for the first time since 1960. The actors last went on strike for a significant period in 1980, when they were absent During three months. Union President Fran Drescher appeared on ABC Good Morning America on Thursday to promote a new project and, when asked if both sides were making progress, said: In some areas we are. In some areas were not.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the trade association negotiating for the studios, declined to comment on Friday. The actors union and studios began negotiations on June 7, with SAG-AFTRA members authorizing a strike before talks began. A cast strike would add to labor issues in an industry that has already seen a significant drop in show and movie production. Striking writers shut down some productions, and studios were unable to guide unfinished scripts through the development process without writers to work on them. The writers are hoping the actors will join them in the strike, a move that would put their union in a stronger bargaining position with the studios. The writers were unable to reach such an alliance with the Directors Guild, which ratified a new contract last week with 87% of members voting in favor. Writers Guild of America leaders called the trustees’ deal part of a playbook to divide and conquer the various unions fighting for higher wages and heavier residuals.

On Tuesday, a large group of actors, including stars like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Ms Drescher, sent a letter to the union reaffirming their willingness to strike. We are concerned that SAG-AFTRA members might be willing to make sacrifices that leadership is not, the letter says, somewhat oddly given Ms Dreschers’ position in the union. The cast added that issues such as minimum wage, residuals, the casting process, and regulations surrounding artificial intelligence needed to be addressed. This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered good business in other years just isn’t good enough, the letter says. We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the power of our union have all been undermined over the past decade. We must reverse these trajectories.

