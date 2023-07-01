Hollywood actors extend contract talks just before deadline





Los Angeles (AFP) The union representing 160,000 actors and performers agreed on Friday to extend contract talks with Hollywood studios, staving off a potentially crippling strike until at least July 12.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) has been locked in lengthy negotiations with Netflix and Disney, but as a midnight deadline approaches, the two sides have announced they will continue to negotiate. The current contract has been extended through July 12 at midnight Los Angeles time, SAG-AFTRA said in a statement, adding that a media blackout on negotiations will remain in effect. Fears had been mounting that actors would join writers on the picket line, a “double strike” not seen in more than 60 years, and which would bring nearly all US film and TV production to a halt. SAG-AFTRA members — from A-listers to extras — have pre-approved industrial action if negotiators fail to reach an agreement. Like the writers, who have already spent nine weeks on the picket lines, the actors are demanding higher salaries to counter inflation and guarantees for their future livelihoods. In addition to salaries when they’re actively working, actors earn payments called “residuals” whenever a movie or show they starred in airs on the network or cable, which is especially helpful when performers are between two projects. But today, streamers like Netflix and Disney+ don’t disclose viewership numbers for their shows and charge the same paltry flat rate for everything on their platforms, no matter how popular. “Residue is our livelihood between projects,” said Shon Lange, 48, whose resume includes small roles on TV shows such as “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “The Terminal List.” “For those of us who don’t have the chance to jump from project to project yet, the residue puts food on the table, it helps put my child through school. It’s so very important.” “From concert to concert” While the writers’ strike has already drastically reduced the number of movies and shows in production, a cast walkout would shut down almost everything. Some reality TV, animation and talk shows could continue, but even high-profile events like the TV Emmy Awards, scheduled for September 18, would be at risk. Popular series should return to television as soon as this fall is delayed. And later blockbuster movies might also be postponed. This week, hundreds of A-list actors, including Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, signed an open letter insisting they were ready to strike unless SAG-AFTRA were able to a “transformative agreement”. The letter says the showbiz industry is at an “unprecedented inflection point.” The actors also want guarantees to frame the future use of artificial intelligence. “We need to modernize contracts for new technologies,” 52-year-old actress Kim Donovan told AFP, saying she was worried that studios were using an actor’s likeness or voice without offering compensation. Leading actors “have the most important voices – we need their support,” she said. “Most actors have to live from gig to gig.” AFP 2023

