Warner Bros. Discovery fires diversity manager Karen Horne – The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Discovery is firing Karen Horne, a diversity, equity and inclusion manager, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed.

Horne’s departure is not the result of cost-cutting measures, according to a memo sent by Warner Bros.’ global head of diversity, equity and inclusion. Discovery, Asif Sadiq, but is instead due to the reorganization of the division, which aims to focus more on “employee-related initiatives.” The DEI team will be looking for a new Group Vice President to oversee North America and employee DEI initiatives and a new Group Vice President International, resulting in an expansion of the team.

“It is important to note that these changes do not alter our commitment or plans for pipeline programs and content-driven initiatives – these are fundamental pillars of our DE&I strategy and will continue to be areas of investment and focus,” Sadiq said in the memo.

However, the layoff comes amid a trend of departures from DEI positions across the industry. Earlier this week, Netflix revealed that Vernā Myers, who has worked on the company’s inclusion and diversity initiatives for the past five years, will be leaving the company in September. She will be replaced by her vice-president, Wade Davis.

Last week, Disney confirmed that Latondra Newton, the company’s chief diversity officer, would be leaving after a six-year run. The entertainment giant is looking for a new chief to fill its post.

Horne started at WarnerMedia in 2020 and has helped promote pipeline programs that bring underrepresented communities into the industry. Prior to WarnerMedia, Horne worked at NBC Entertainment and Universal Television Studios, where she was responsible for diversity initiatives, including the launch of the Late-Night Writers Workshop, which helped nurture the talents of developing writers, including giving more women and men of color exposure to the industry.

THE Los Angeles Time first reported the news of Horne’s departure.

Full memo:

Dear DE&I Team,

It’s been almost a year since I took office and started working with this incredibly talented and innovative global team. Together, we have made great strides towards creating and implementing a holistic diversity, equity and inclusion strategy that effectively serves WBD employees, our creative partners, diverse talent across industry, as well as consumers around the world.

I’m proud of the work we’ve done and I know that more accomplishments and progress lie ahead of us this year and into 2024. I want to share some news on how we’re growing and changing our team to best serve the unique regional needs of employees.

We will now have designated leads who will be solely responsible for employee-related initiatives in each region. This will allow our content program managers to have a truly global perspective when developing opportunities for diverse talent and increase representation on screen and behind the camera, while ensuring regional managers can focus on how we educate, empower and engage our employees.

As a result of this new approach, Karen Horne, senior vice president of DE&I North America, who has an extensive DE&I portfolio beyond employee-related initiatives, will leave the company. As you know, Karen is a talented executive who is committed to our common goals of creating an even more inclusive business and an accessible and fair industry. I thank Karen for the important role she played in building a solid foundation while integrating the legacy companies’ teams and programs, and I wish her the best. We will shortly begin the search for a new Group Vice President for North America DE&I to oversee our employee-focused DE&I initiatives, and we will speak to internal and external candidates over the coming weeks.

Our international structure will follow a similar model. We are in the process of identifying a new Group Vice President to join our team. Niarchos Pabalis, Mona Malakooti and the person who holds the position of open director for the EMEA region will report to this new GVP. In addition to providing guidance to regional leaders and adding additional expertise to our group, the GVP will work closely with me, Gerhard Zeiler, President, International, and his leadership team to promote increased engagement around programs for our employees.

Importantly, these changes do not alter our commitment or plans for pipeline programs and content-driven initiatives – these are fundamental pillars of our DE&I strategy and will continue to be areas of investment and concentration. Grace Moss and Yvette Urbina will continue to report directly to me while working closely with regional teams.

I will keep you updated as we identify leaders to fill these key roles in our new structure. In the meantime, thank you for your incredible dedication to our team and the important work we do. Please contact us with any thoughts or questions.

Best

As if