‘Little Miss Sunshine’ Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) Alan Arkin, the tongue-in-cheek character actor who demonstrated his versatility in everything from wacky comedy to chilling drama by receiving four Oscar nominations and winning an Oscar in 2007 for Little Miss Sunshine, has died. He was 89 years old.

His sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony confirmed their father’s death through the actors’ publicist on Friday. Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man, they said in a statement.

Hollywood was in mourning, with Paul Reiser, Michael Rapaport and Patton Oswalt among those praising Arkin. Such a wonderful and original voice for comedy. And the rare times I was in his presence, a good and generous soul. I learned so much watching it. And the laughs I got from his glorious work seem endless,” Jason Alexander tweeted.

A member of Chicago’s famed Second City comedy troupe, Arkin had immediate success in films with the Cold War parody The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming and culminated in late life with his victory as Best Supporting Actor for the 2006 surprise hit Little Miss Sun. More than 40 years separated his first Oscar nomination, for The Russians Are Coming, from his nomination for playing a conniving Hollywood producer in the Oscar-winning film Argo.

In recent years, he starred opposite Michael Douglas in the Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, a role that earned him two Emmy nominations.

When I was a young actor, people wanted to know if I wanted to be a serious or funny actor, Michael McKean tweeted on Friday. Id answer What kind is Alan Arkin? and it silenced them.

Arkin once joked with The Associated Press that the beauty of being a character actor isn’t having to strip naked for a role. He was no sex symbol or superstar, but was rarely out of work, appearing in over 100 TV movies and feature films. His trademarks were likability, relatability and complete immersion in his roles, however unusual, whether playing a Russian submarine officer in The Russians Are Coming who has trouble communicating with the equally nervous Americans, or to stand out as the crass, drug-addicted grandfather in Little Miss Sunshine.

Alans never had an identifiable screen personality because he simply disappears into his characters, observed director Norman Jewison of The Russians Once Happened. His accents are impeccable, and he is even able to change his look. He has always been underestimated, in part because he was never at the service of his own success.

While still with Second City, Arkin was cast by Carl Reiner to play the young protagonist in the 1963 Broadway play Enter Laughing, based on Reiner’s semi-autobiographical novel.

It drew good reviews and the notice of Jewison, who was set to direct a 1966 comedy about a Russian submarine that creates panic when it ventures too close to a small New York town. England. In Arkins’ next big movie, he proved he could play a villain too, albeit reluctantly. Arkin starred in Wait Until Dark as a vicious drug dealer who holds a blind woman (Audrey Hepburn) captive in her own apartment, believing a shipment of drugs is hidden there.

He recalled in a 1998 interview how difficult it was to terrorize the Hepburns character.

Simply awful, he said. She was an exquisite woman, so being mean to her was difficult.

Arkins’ rise continued in 1968 with The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, in which he played a sensitive man who could neither hear nor speak. He played the role of the clumsy French detective in Inspector Clouseau the same year, but the film would become overlooked in favor of Peter Sellers Clouseau in the Pink Panther films.

Arkins’ career as a character actor continued to blossom when fellow Second City alum Mike Nichols cast him in the lead role of Yossarian, a victim of wartime bureaucracy in Catch-22. 1970s, based on the million-selling novel by Joseph Heller. Over the years, Arkin has appeared in favorites such as Edward Scissorhands, playing Johnny Depps’ neighbor; and in the film version of David Mamets Glengarry Glen Ross as a stubborn real estate salesman. He and Reiner played brothers, one successful (Reiner), one struggling (Arkin), in the 1998 film The Slums of Beverly Hills.

I used to think that my business was very varied. But I realized that for the first twenty years or so most of the characters I played were strangers, strangers to their surroundings, strangers in one way or another, he said to the Associated Press in 2007.

As I started getting more and more comfortable with myself, that started to change. I received one of the nicest compliments I have ever received from someone a few days ago. They said they thought my characters were very often the heart, the moral center of a film. I didn’t particularly understand it, but I liked it; it made me happy.

Other recent credits include Going in Style, a 2017 remake starring fellow Oscar winners Michael Caine and Morgan Freeman, and The Kominsky Method. He played a Hollywood talent agent and friend of Douglas’s character, a once-promising actor who headed to acting school after his career skyrocketed.

He was also the voice of Wild Knuckles in the 2022 animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Arkin also directed the film version of Jules Feiffers’ 1971 black comedy Little Murders and Neil Simons’ 1972 play about the bickering of old vaudeville partners, The Sunshine Boys. On television, Arkin appeared on the short-lived series Fay and Harry and played a night court judge on the Sidney Lumets drama series 100 Center Street on A&E. He has also written several children’s books.

Born in the Brooklyn neighborhood of New York, he and his family, which included two younger brothers, moved to Los Angeles when he was 11. His parents found teaching jobs, but were fired during the Red Scare after World War II because they were communists.

We were very poor, so I couldn’t afford to go to the movies often, he told the AP in 1998. But I went whenever I could and focused on the movies , because they were more important than anything in my life.

He studied acting at Los Angeles City College; California State University, Los Angeles; and Bennington College in Vermont, where he won a scholarship to the former all-girls school.

He married a schoolmate, Jeremy Yaffe, and they had two sons, Adam and Matthew.

After he and Yaffe divorced in 1961, Arkin married actress and writer Barbara Dana, and they had a son, Anthony. All three sons became actors: Adam starred in the television series Chicago Hope.

It was certainly nothing I pushed them into, Arkin said in 1998. It made absolutely no difference to me what they did, as long as it allowed them to grow.

Arkin began his entertainment career as an organizer and vocalist with The Tarriers, a group that briefly rode the wave of folk musical revival of the late 1950s. He later turned to acting , off-Broadway and still in dramatic roles.

In Second City, he worked with Nichols, Elaine May, Jerry Stiller, Anne Meara and others to create high-speed intellectual impromptu riffs on the fads and crazes of the day.

I never knew I could be funny until I joined Second City, he said.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Join our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox