Defense Department says it won’t work with Hollywood films that bow to Chinese censorship: report
In a document obtained by Politico, the US Department of Defense (DoD) updated its guidelines for advising and working with Hollywood films, stating that it will not work with films that have been edited due to Chinese censorship requirements.
The update follows efforts by Sen. Ted Cruzs, R-Texas, to fight Chinese government demands to censor American films distributed to Chinese audiences.
The issue became prominent in several early trailers in recent years “Top Gun: Maverick” had removed the flags of Taiwan and Japan from the iconic flight jacket worn by Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, the classic character played by Tom Cruise.
The request was made to appease one of the film’s investors, Chinese company Tencent, although after criticism here in the US and after Tencent dropped its investment, the flags have returned to the film.
A DoD document provided to Politico this week revealed the department’s updated policy regarding working with Hollywood. He asserted that the department “will not provide production assistance when there is demonstrable evidence that the production has complied or is likely to comply with a request from the government of the People’s Republic of China to censor the contents of the project in a material way to advance the national interest of the People’s Republic of China.”
The Department of Defense has worked with Hollywood on films for decades, advising the film industry on military elements depicted in films, allowing Hollywood to shoot projects on bases or ships, among other things.
Famously, the US Navy allowed the cast and crew of the latest “Top Gun” movie to use its F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets for high octane action movies.
The production had to pay $11,000 an hour for using the jets, despite being given strict instructions that no non-military members were allowed to touch the controls of the planes. The actors were able to board the jets behind the military pilots, provided they received training on how to eject in an emergency.
Tensions between the US military and Hollywood have escalated as Chinese government censors have attempted to increase their influence over US films screened in China or produced with the partial participation of Chinese companies.
Recently, Chinese censors asked Warner Brothers to remove references to a same-sex relationship from its “The Harry Potter spin-off, “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.” According to reports, the studio granted the request and cut six seconds from the film.
Chinese censors have also asked Disney/Pixar to remove a gay kiss from its 2022 film ‘Lightyear’, although the request was denied by US studios and the film was not released in China.
Senator Cruz led the charge against eliminating Chinese censorship of Hollywood films and drafted legislation called the SCRIPT law in 2020 to prevent the DoD from cooperating with movie studios that censor their movies because of a foreign government.
Although the Senate bill was never signed into law, similar provisions were inserted into it by Cruz in a fiscal year 2023 defense policy bill. implementation of these provisions.
Fox News Digital has reached out to Senator Cruz for comment. He replied, “The Chinese Communist Party spends billions on propaganda and censorship. For years, Hollywood has helped them by censoring movies so they can be shown in China, while working with the US government to get those same movies developed. – implementing the legislation I drafted in the SCRIPT Act – will force studios to choose one or the other, and I’m cautiously optimistic they’ll make the right choice and reject China’s blackmail .”
