



Hollywood actors will remain at work for the time being. After a month of tense negotiations between the Hollywood Actors Union and major studios, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will continue to discuss, announced Friday evening the guild, avoiding a strike, at least for 12 more days. The contract, which was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. PDT on Friday, will now expire July 12 at the same time, the actors union and studios and networks group said in a joint statement. “The parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed media blackout.” The new deadline falls just hours after the Television Emmy Awards announced the nominations for this year’s ceremony. There’s a lot at stake in the “seminal” negotiations, as SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher calls it. The rise of streaming services, the advent of artificial intelligence technology, and major economic headwinds have changed the way actors get paid. Actors want increased base pay, which they say has been undermined by inflation and the streaming ecosystem, regulated use of artificial intelligence, better benefit plans and cash for “self-recorded auditions” the cost of which was previously borne by casting and production. Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland sent amessage of hopemembers over the weekend about the talks. It was quickly followed on Wednesday by an open letter from more than 1,000 SAG members to the leadership. The letter, signed by such prominent names as Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, expressed the members’ sincere willingness to strike if they were unable to fulfill all of their demands in a new contract. The entertainment industry is already largely shut down after the Writers Guild of America strike on May 2. Actors shared many of the same concerns and demands as writers, including regulating AI and establishing an updated pay scale for working on streaming content. It is possible that an agreement with the SAG will advance the negotiations between the AMPTP and the WGA. The AMPTP has also entered into an agreement with theDirectors Guild of Americawhich was ratified by its members on June 24. Also on June 24, Drescher and Crabtree-Ireland sent amessage of hopeto members, but this was followed by an open letter from over 1,000 SAG members expressing a sincere willingness to strike if they were unable to fulfill all their demands in a new contract. The letter was signed by names as important as Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence. Members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA were last on strike at the same time in 1988, when commercial actors and writers were both on the picket line. Hollywood actors and writers were also both on strike in 1960. Although many Hollywood movies and television sets were already closed without writers, the loss of actors will cause worldwide production to halt, delaying series such as ” HBO’s House of the Dragon and movies such as “Mission: Impossible Esteem Part Two.” A strike could also delay or cancel the Emmy Awards, currently scheduled for September, and depress the San Diego Comic-Con lineup in July, usually an event packed with top Hollywood actors, writers and directors. Read more about the SAG strikeHere’s why Hollywood actors are leaving the set

