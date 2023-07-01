Entertainment
Joan Collins, 90, says Hollywood parties she attends now are ‘boring’ due to cancel culture
Joan Collins talks about the negative impact she thinks cancel culture has had on the Hollywood social scene.
The 90-year-old actress expressed her disappointment with how she thinks times have changed during a recent interview with Best magazine.
“The parties I go to now are kind of boring,” the ‘Dynasty’ alum said.
She continued, “It’s red carpet stuff that everyone behaves in. If you don’t behave now, you’re going to get canceled.”
Collins, who shot to fame during Hollywood’s Golden Age, also shared her thoughts on who she considers to be the biggest stars in the industry today.
“I think Nicole Kidman is fabulous, and Margot Robbie is one of the biggest beauties,” the ‘Stud’ star said.
She cited Keanu Reeves and Brad Pitt as examples of celebrities comparable to Hollywood heyday legends.
“Especially Brad, he’s like one of the golden age movie stars,” Collins noted.
The Emmy nominee, known for her outspokenness, told the outlet that she doesn’t feel the need to censor her opinions.
“I always spoke and said what I thought,” she said. “I can’t be a hypocrite. I can’t say ‘Oh, you’re gorgeous’ when someone looks hideous, which is what happens in Hollywood. It’s embarrassing, I think.”
In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, Collins weighed in on what she perceives to be the damaging effects of the #MeToo movement.
“Unfortunately I think now young men are suffering from being labeled toxic masculinity because of this rise in anti-masculinity,” the British native said.
Collins added that she considers herself a feminist. “I believe women are equal to men in every way,” the ‘Prime Time’ author said.
She continued, “Except physical strength. People say you didn’t burn your bra, you’re wearing lipstick. So what? I’m very proud to be a woman.”
Collins explained that she preferred to be called an actress rather than an actor because it was about gender-neutral terms.
“What’s wrong with the actress?” she asked. “What’s wrong with mother? What’s wrong with wife? Daughter? I don’t like having that word taken away from me.”
Collins has previously opened up about cancel culture when explaining why she doesn’t engage on social media.
She shared that she avoids any online speech for fear that her words will be misinterpreted or taken out of context.
“I don’t want to engage in any way, shape or form with these cretins,” she told The Sunday Times in 2021.
“People can’t speak their minds because they’ll be canceled,” Collins added. “Looking up tweets from 15 years ago about what someone might have said when they were 14 I think is crazy.”
