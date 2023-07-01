‘In-Laws’, ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, ‘Argo’ Actor Was 89 – The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Arkin, the versatile actor who eventually won an Oscar — for Little Miss Sun – after making a career out of disappearing into characters with twists that could be comical, scary or charming, has died. He was 89 years old.

His sons, Adam, Matthew and Anthony, announced the news in a joint statement. “Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man,” they said. “A loving husband, father, great and great-grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed.”

He had heart problems and died Thursday at his home in San Marcos, California.

In his first major role in a feature film, Arkin received a rare Best Actor Oscar nomination for his work in a comedy when he played a Russian sailor whose submarine is abandoned off a fishing village. of New England in Norman Jewison’s. The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming (1966).

Two years later, he moved audiences and won another Oscar nomination for playing lonely deaf-mute John Singer in the poignant The heart is a lonely hunter (1968), Robert Ellis Miller’s adaptation of Carson McCullers’ novel which was filmed in Selma, Alabama.

For playing foul-mouthed, heroin-snorting grandpa Edwin Hoover in the road movie Little Miss Sun (2006), Arkin was rewarded with an Oscar that those in Hollywood recognized as long overdue. (At 72, he was among the oldest to win the supporting actor trophy.)

“The two directors [Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris] didn’t want to give me the job because I was too young and vital. It’s a good way to not get a role,” he told Robert Osborne during an interview at the 2014 TCM Classic Film Festival. “But after they couldn’t find anyone for about six months , they said, ‘Well, we might as well go back to see Alan Arkin.’ By then, I had aged.

Arkin went on to receive a fourth Oscar nomination for his work as a jaded movie producer who makes a fake movie to save hostages in Iran – and earned bonus points for his “Argo fuck you” line – in the best picture winner. Argo (2012).

Arkin first rose to prominence on Broadway in 1963 when he won a Tony Award for playing David Kolowitz, a struggling actor under the thumb of his parents, in Walk in laughingbased on a semi-autobiographical novel by Carl Reiner.

A year later, he starred alongside Eli Wallach and Anne Jackson in the long-running hit Broadway comedy lovedirected by Mike Nichols.

Like Nichols, Arkin honed his comedy chops for two years with famed Second City improv troupe in Chicago. He was hilariously funny on the big screen as seen in the madcap The in-laws, in which he played a mild-mannered dentist opposite CIA agent Peter Falk; In Rafferty and the Gold-Dust Twins (1975), as an LA driving instructor driven mad; In Freebie and the bean (1974) as a corrupt Mexican American cop opposite his buddy James Caan; and as a B-movie director in the kind hearts of the west (1975).

Arkin, however, was able to shake off his silly side in films like the psychological thriller Wait until nightfall (1967), when he played an evil thug threatening poor Audrey Hepburn, and Catch-22in which he starred as a pilot struggling to maintain control of his sanity in Nichols’ adaptation of Catch-22 (1970).

Arkin also portrayed Sigmund Freud in The Seven Percent Solution (1976) and was a bored commuter in Tim Burton Edward Scissorhands (1990), a wise mentor in The Rocket (1991), one of the pressure sellers of Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) and the nimble patriarch of Beverly Hills Slums (1998).

Asked in a 1998 interview with the Los Angeles Times why Arkin hadn’t become more of a leading man, Jewison said“His accents are impeccable, and he’s even able to change his look — but oddly, that gift worked against him. He’s always been underestimated, in part because he’s never been of service to his own success, which is one of the things I love about him.

Most recently, he starred with Morgan Freeman and Michael Caine in the geezer crime comedy Go in style (2017) and with Michael Douglas in the Netflix series The Kominsky method. After two Emmy nominations, he pulled out of the latter, ahead of the show’s third and final season, in a move announced in September 2020.

In his conversation with Orborne, Arkin noted that until he hit his mid-40s, acting “was the reason I was alive. I wanted to do every game imaginable and kill myself doing it. . Work on The in-laws marked “the first time I’d let go of a movie enough to have a good time, to stop that feeling of tightness and desperation I’ve had for so many years.”

Alan Arkin (right) with Peter Falk in ‘The In-Laws’ in 1979 Warner Bros./Photofest

Alan Wolf Arkin was born in Brooklyn on March 26, 1934, the eldest of three children. His parents were teachers and he said they were communists. His father took him to see foreign films at Thalia in New York, and he “learned to read by watching the subtitles,” he told Osborne.

Arkin often noted that at the age of 5 he had already decided that he was going to be an actor.

In 1945 he and his family moved to Los Angeles, and Arkin studied at LA City College and Cal State LA. He then won a drama scholarship to Bennington College in Vermont as one of the few male students at that school.

Arkin played guitar, piano, fife and vibraphone, and from 1957 to 1959 he performed and toured throughout Europe with the folk-singing group The Tarriers, which had a hit “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)”, later made more famous. by Harry Belafonte. (Arkin and the band sang it and another song from the 1957 film Calypso Heat wave).

Arkin then appeared with a repertoire company in the Adirondacks and landed a role in an off-Broadway production of Abelard and Heloise.

Struggling to make a living, Arkin moved to St. Louis to work with the Compass Players, an improv cabaret revue. He was scouted by Paul Sills, who invited him to come to Chicago to join the fledgling improvisational comedy troupe Second City in 1960.

“I was scared of getting fired for the first month or two,” he said in a 2012 interview. “I couldn’t be funny. I didn’t know how to be funny. I didn’t think I would get there. There was no place I thought I could go if I couldn’t, so I worked and worked and worked, and finally found a character that made people laugh. And I clung to this character like a lifeline.

“Then I got pretty secure with that, so I started developing a library of characters around him. And when I played them, I had laughs. … I finally got to the point where I could do it not with extreme characters, but closer and closer to myself. But it took time. »

In one memorable passage, he portrayed a beatnik trying to hit on an uptight girl (Barbara Harris) at a Chicago art museum.

Arkin stayed with Second City for two years, including one in New York, before leaving to star in Walk in laughing, where he helped cast his future second wife, Barbara Dana. (They married in 1964 and divorced in the 1990s.)

We “all ended up in Second City thinking we were outcasts and misfits and became the center of a movement,” he said.

After hitting hard with The Russians are comingArkin replaced Peter Sellers in Inspector Clouseau (1968) and, with much more success, played a Puerto Rican widower with two sons in Doll (1969).

He went on to appear in other films such as The Last of the Hot Red Lovers (1972), Fiery sale (1977) – which he also directed – Simon (1980), Chu Chu and the Philadelphia Flash (1981), Inappropriate channels (nineteen eighty one), Return of Captain Invincible (1983), wrong medicine (1985), Joshua yesterday and today (1985), John Cassavetes Great difficulty (1986), Havana (1990), Fly big Fly little (1995), Gros Pointe Blank (1997), Four days in September (1997), Thirteen conversations about one thing (2001), get smart (2008), marley and me (2008), Get up guys (2012), Grudge Match (2013) and Million Dollar Arm (2014).

He tried his hand at acting in a sitcom, Harrybut ABC’s show about a hospital wheel dealer only lasted seven episodes in 1987. In 2001-02, he played a judge who was soft on criminals on the A&E series 100 Center Street.

In 1969, Arkin won an Obie Award and an Outer Circle Critics Award for his off-Broadway directing of Little Murders, Jules Feiffer’s black comedy about relentless decadence in New York City. Three years later he directed the original Broadway production of Neil Simon The boys of the sun, with Jack Albertson and Sam Levene. And he and Elaine May teamed up for three dizzying short plays in 1998 under the banner Power games.

Arkin directed the 1971 film version of Small murders; directed and wrote a 12-minute short film, people soup (1969), which was nominated for an Oscar (it starred Adam and Matthew; their mother was his first wife, Jeremy Yaffe); and directed the pilot for the short-lived 1975-76 sitcom Lee Grant fay at NBC.

He has composed over 100 songs and recorded children’s albums, including four with children’s folk group The Baby Sitters. He also wrote children’s books like The condition of lemmingspublished in 1976, and a memoir from 2011, An improvised life.

His son Adam starred on CBS Chicago Hope and is a top-notch television director. Matthew is an actor and theater teacher, and Anthony is an actor and editor.

Survivors also include his third wife, Suzanne, whom he married in 1996; grandchildren Molly, Emmet, Atticus and Abigail, and a great-grandson, Elliott.

Duane Byrge contributed to this report.