Actor Jonathan Majors accused of extreme abuse in new report

Jonathan Majors, who recently starred in Creed III and wonders Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniais the subject of extreme abuse allegations, as reported on Thursday rolling stone. The report comes three months after the actors were arrested for domestic violence in New York.

The new set of allegations against Majors comes quickly after other updates related to his arrest: Majors’ lawyers have released evidence supporting claims of his innocence to the mediaand the New York Police Department has reportedly determined that the Majors’ accuser in the March incident, Grace Jabbari, could face arrest on unspecified charges.

The Rolling Stones report cites dozens of interviews and sources (all of whom reportedly requested anonymity for fear of personal and professional reprisals) in publishing new allegations of abuse, both physical and emotional, and intimidation. Majors allegedly strangled a former romantic partner and inflicted emotional torture on another woman, according to unnamed sources. Former classmates at Yale, where Majors studied acting, have alleged that Majors was involved in physical altercations and bullying at school. A Yale spokesperson declined to comment or confirm any official complaints about Majors to Rolling Stone.

Leading lawyers deny the allegations, calling the reports from unnamed sources hearsay, explaining that none of the romantic partners who were allegedly abused were willing to engage with Rolling Stone over the article demonstrating their pure and simple falsehood. The Rolling Stones report relies on accounts of alleged abuse from people who say they know the women.

As part of its response to Rolling Stone, Majors’ legal team provided character witness statements from six of Majors’ former romantic partners attesting to his character and the falsity of the charges. The publication hit back at those statements, saying it contacted those same six women, three saying they never agreed to post the statements, and another saying a statement attributed to her was pre-written and not truthful.

Last week, one of Majors’ lawyers, Priya Chaudhry, shared evidence with Initiated which she says clears her client of the assault and harassment charges. Chaudhry said a black car driver who transported Majors and Jabbari the night of the incident was prepared to testify that Majors never raised his voice or hand against Jabbari while in his car, or after their argument spilled onto the street. The lawyer also presented video evidence, both from police body cameras and from a club Jabbari visited after the alleged domestic violence incident, which she says supports Majors’ claim that which he did not assault Jabbari. And in a letter to the judge in the Majors case, Chaudhry alleged that Jabbari was dragged by NYPD officers (who responded to the Majors 911 call the day after the alleged domestic violence incident) to blame the actor for Jabbari’s self-perpetuating wounds.

Following Majors’ arrest, Chaudhry released a statement claiming the actor was innocent and that Majors himself had been a victim of his altercation with Jabbari.

Majors has kept a low profile since his arrest in March. Since then, several film and television productions to which Majors was attached have distanced themselves from the actor. Major publicists, Lede Company and Management 360, would have separated with the actor shortly after his arrest.

In April, Variety reported that several alleged victims of Majors’ abuse came forward after his arrest in March and are cooperating with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in his case against Majors. Among the alleged victims is someone who allegedly worked on Marvels Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, in which Majors portrays Kang, the film’s main villain. Majors Kang is set to be a key antagonist in Marvel’s ongoing series of superhero movies and TV shows.

Majors will appear to some extent in Season 2 of Loki, the Marvels Disney Plus series about the multiversal adventures of the Norse god, due out in October. Majors portrayed The One Who Remains in Season 1 of this show. Two of Marvels tentpole projects that allegedly involved Kang, Avengers: Kang Dynasty And Avengers: Secret Warshave recently been delayed. The Kang Dynastyoriginally slated for a May 2025 debut, is now set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Secret Wars was originally due to be released just six months after The Kang Dynasty, but has been pushed back to May 7, 2027. It’s unclear if either of these films will still feature majors; Marvel Studios has not commented on the arrest or the allegations against the actor.

One Marvel Family member who has commented on the Majors’ situation is actor Anthony Mackie, aka The Falcon and the new Captain America. When asked about the majors in a recent interview with Reverse for an unrelated project (Peacocks twisted metal), said Mackie, If a country was built on everyone is innocent until proven guilty. It is one of the basic products of this country. Nothing has been proven on this guy. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say.

Jonathan Majors’ criminal trial is scheduled to begin on August 3.