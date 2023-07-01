Entertainment
Who is David Corenswet? What to know about Superman’s new actor
There is no doubt about it! David Corenswet will be our new Superman.
The 29-year-old actor is set to take on the role alongside Rachel Brosnahan, who will play Lois Lane, in Superman: Legacy in 2025.
The film’s director, James Gunn, confirmed the news by sharing an article from The Hollywood Reporter which was about the two actors cast in the upcoming “Superman” movie.
“Accurate!” he said on Twitter. “(They’re not just amazing actors, but also wonderful people).”
Corenswet will adopt the role of Henry Cavill, who began playing Superman in the 2013 film “Man of Steel.” In December 2022 instagram post, Cavill revealed he was no longer going to play the Man of Steel.
I just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and his sad news, everyone. After all, I will not return as Superman,” he said in a statement at the time. “After being told by the studio to announce my return in October, prior to their hiring, this news is not not the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.”
“My turn to wear the cape is over, but what Superman stands for never will be,” Cavill added.
Read on to learn some interesting details about Corenswet.
He started his own a cappella band in high school and is a ‘Star Wars’ nerd
In a 2020 interview with MTVCorenswet revealed that he started his own a cappella group in high school with his three best friends.
We briefly called ourselves Three Card Monte, then added a fourth [member]and so it ruined everything, he said.
Corenswet also noted that he was a “Star Wars” nerd and it started when he started renting VHS tapes from Blockbuster.
“It was rent one, get one free for a week, and I rented ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Empire Strikes Back’. I got to the end, I felt so emotionally connected to the characters and the world, and I had such a sense of wanting to live in this world, that I go back and start the movies again right away.”
“And that really ties into my imaginary use of play, especially as a young child,” he continues. “I spent a lot of time alone in my basement pretending to be a Jedi. It really appealed to me. I started acting orthogonal to it.”
He went to Juilliard
According to Corenswet IMDbpagehe earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama from the prestigious Juilliard School in New York in 2016.
However, her love for acting started much younger. He said MTV that at the age of 9 he auditioned for his first play in his hometown of Philadelphia. And with the help of his father, who was “a stage actor for many years”, Corenswet began to learn more about the business. It didn’t take long before he decided he wanted to make it his career.
“It all finally coalesced into this thing of ‘I guess I should keep chasing this because I have experience in this and built some momentum there, and I also really like movies and I love watching them. And it turns out I didn’t find that out until maybe I was a freshman in college. I love making films, in all aspects,” he said.
He’s a dog lover
If you follow Corenswet on Instagram, you probably know he’s a huge dog lover.
Corenswet’s account has cute photos of him playing with adorable pooches. In a fun shothe appears to be holding a cocker spanielpooch in his arms while wet.
Corenswet captioned the post: “I caught this fish with my own hands and am keeping it.”
He has appeared in a number of major projects
As a former child actor, Corenswet is no stranger to the profession. He has acting credits in 2022’s “Look Both Ways,” “We Own This City,” “Pearl,” and the 2019 TV series, “The Politician.”
In “The Politician”, Corenswet’s character died by suicide after facing a lot of social pressure at school.
Corenswet knows he looks like Henry Cavill
It caught my eye before the internet caught me, he said Weekly entertainment in 2019 about his resemblance to Cavill. But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I’d like to see someone do an optimistic throwback [take on Superman]. I love Henry Cavill’s dark, gritty take, but I’d like to see the next one be very bright and upbeat.
Korenswet loves Superman
By speaking with EOCorenswet opened up about his love for Superman and revealed why he thinks the iconic superhero is “amazing”.
What’s cool about Superman is that everyone says that’s the problem with the character is that he’s invincible, he said. That’s the most interesting thing about him. What a difficult position for a person. There’s so much to tap into there and deal with the inherent drama of someone who has no issues and can’t die.
