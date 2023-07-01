Hollywood actors union extends contract deadline, delaying potential strike as talks continue

Angels – Big Hollywood stars gave writers on the picket lines a big boost this week.

“Your fight is our fight,” acting legend Jane Fonda said during a rally outside Netflix’s Los Angeles headquarters on Thursday.

While the Writers Guild of America Strike is about to enter its third month, Fonda and her fellow members of SAG-AFTRA – the union which represents thousands of film and television actors – could soon join them, a decision that would probably lead to the closure of almost all Hollywood productions.

SAG-AFTRA has about 160,000 members, while the WGA has about 11,000.

Actress Jane Fonda speaks during a ‘Striking 9 to 5’ picket line outside Netflix’s headquarters in Los Angeles, California on June 29, 2023. Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images



SAG-AFTRA’s current contract was set to expire Friday at midnight. However, on Friday night, SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the group that represents major studios, agreed to extend their contract until July 12 at midnight in order to continue their discussions.

“The parties will continue to negotiate within the framework of a mutually agreed media blackout,” the two parties said in a joint statement.

Earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA members voted overwhelmingly authorize a possible strike in case an agreement is not reached with the major studios.

“It’s a huge deal right now for Hollywood, again with far-reaching implications,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore, told CBS News ahead of the extension.

If this were to happen, it would mark the Screen Actors Guild’s first strike since 2000, and the first time the WGA and Screen Actors Guild have gone on strike simultaneously since 1960. The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists merged in 2012.

The two unions negotiate separately with the AMPTP, which represents Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal, Sony, Netflix and CBS News parent company Paramount.

A major sticking point in the negotiations was streaming. Hollywood unions allege major platforms rake in billions in revenue, while actors and writers are paid a lower rate and have seen their residue dry up.

“In the past, the money made by actors and writers was pretty straightforward and robust and fair,” Dergarabedian said. “But now with streaming, it’s a different model. And I think everyone is scrambling to keep up with these new financial and technological advances.”

The use of artificial intelligence is another major issue, with many in the entertainment industry viewing it as an existential threat to their livelihoods.

“I think it’s because it’s moved so quickly, because it seems to have such potential to change the way this industry works and the roles of key creatives in the industry,” Dergarabedian said.

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, echoed those concerns in an interview with CBS News last week.

“This potential to use this technology to create performances that never were, or even to create artists that never were, and that’s something that could be a real threat,” said Crabtree- Ireland.

Hundreds of actors, including Jennifer Lawrence, Quinta Brunson and Rami Malek signed a letter earlier this week, urging SAG-AFTRA leaders “to make clear our determination” that “we are ready to strike if that happens.”

In a video message to members last week, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said that the negotiations were “extremely productive” and “we are going to reach a founding agreement”.

“I think the whole industry is on pins and needles right now,” Dergarabedian said. “But we’ll just have to wait and see.”

