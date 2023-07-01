SAG-AFTRA negotiations extended until July 12 – The Hollywood Reporter





Industry insiders concerned about the possibility of a potential cast strike will have to wait a little longer to know for sure. SAG-AFTRA and top studios and streamers have agreed to extend their current contract negotiations until July 12 at 11:59 PM The two sides announced they would delay the expiration of the union’s current TV/Theatre contract package by just a few hours on Friday. before these agreements expire at midnight. This decision will allow more time for negotiations and for ongoing projects to continue to operate under the SAG-AFTRA agreements until the new expiration date. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement by the end of the day on July 12, the union can still call a strike – which, if it were to materialize, would be its first targeting major film and television companies. television for four decades, and, coupled with an ongoing writers’ strike, would further hamper the industry. Negotiations are expected to continue on Saturday, sources say. The union’s TV/theatre bargaining committee wrote in a open letter Friday night members not to “confuse this extension with weakness”. The committee explained that it was operating under an unusually short deadline to negotiate a “comprehensive and inclusive” deal and that the decision had been made “in order to exhaust all avenues of achieving the fair contract that we all demand and deserve”. The letter concluded: “We see you. We hear you. We are you.” The union and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) have been negotiating since June 7 over a new package of three-year contracts covering around 160,000 performers. With this latest negotiation, the union is seeking to institute strong member protections around artificial intelligence, increase wage floors, amplify streaming residuals, further regulate self-recorded hearings, and protect compensation plans. health, pension and union pension. Studios and streamers, meanwhile, face economic headwinds after Wall Street activated unprofitable streamers and will seek to rein in spending. The union entered its 2023 round of TV/theater negotiations with an important bargaining chip: a vote to authorize a strike. Nearly 98% of its voting members have given the go-ahead for a possible strike should negotiators decide to appeal after TV/theater contracts expire on June 30. Union negotiators hinted in a message to members on Saturday that talks with employers have been fruitful. In a video sent to members on Saturday, SAG-AFTRA President and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the negotiations had been “extremely productive”. Drescher added: “We remain strong and we will reach a decisive agreement.” But the update appeared to raise concerns among some high-level members that negotiators might settle too soon. On Tuesday, hundreds of high-profile SAG-AFTRA members told union leaders in a letter that they were “ready to strike” in order to reach a “transformative” agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/sag-aftra-negotiations-extended-to-july-12-1235524045/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos