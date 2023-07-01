Hollywood Critics Association 2023 Midseason HCA Awards: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, ‘Past Lives’, ‘Air’ are top winners





Matt Damon, Greta Lee, Glenn Howerton and Viola Davis win acting awards The Hollywood Critics Association today announced the winners of the 2023 HCA Midseason Movie Awards, recognizing the best films of the first half, where Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, Past lives And Air led wins in major categories. Sony Pictures Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse, the critically acclaimed 2018 box office sequel Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, received a total of three nominations and picked up two wins. The film took home the top award for Best Picture while the trio of Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson won Best Director. Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse is the first animated film to win Best Picture and Best Director from the Hollywood Critics Association. A24p Past lives also won three awards; Best actress for Greta Lee, best screenplay for director Celine Song and best independent film, among its top seven nominations. Also arriving with seven nominations, Amazon Studios Air won Best Actor for Matt Damon and Best Supporting Actress for Viola Davis. Glenn Howerton won Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Jim Balsillie in blackberry. Other HCA Midseason Movie Awards winners included John Wick: Chapter 4 for the best stunts, M3GAN for best horror film and Barbie for the most anticipated film. Last year, the A24 Any Anywhere Any Once topped the HCA Midseason Awards, a feat he would repeat at the year-end awards and Oscars. Nominations for the 2023 HCA Midseason Movie Awards were announced on Tuesday, June 27. Here is the full list of winners and runners-up. Best Picture Aerial (Amazon Studios)

Are you there God? It’s me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Asteroid City (Main Features)

BlackBerry (IFC Films)

Creed III (MGM)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Pictures)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Walt Disney Pictures)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Past Lives (A24) – Finalist

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures) – WINNER Best actor Joaquin Phoenix – Beau is Afraid (A24)

Matt Damon – Air (Amazon Studios) – WINNER

Michael B. Jordan – Creed III (MGM)

Taron Egerton – Tetris (AppleTV+)

Teo Yoo – Past Lives (A24) – Finalist Best Actress Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret (Lionsgate) – Finalist

Greta Lee – Past Lives (A24) – WINNER

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – You Hurt Me (A24)

Mia Goth – Infinity Pool (NEON)

Teyana Taylor – One Thousand and One (Focus Features) Best Supporting Actor Ben Affleck – Aerial (Amazon Studios)

Chris Messina – Air (Amazon Studios)

Glenn Howerton – Blackberry (IFC Films) – WINNER

Jason Momoa – Fast X (Universal Pictures) – Finalist

John Magaro – Past Lives (A24) Best Supporting Actress Kathy Bates – Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Patti LuPone – Beau is Afraid (A24)

Rachel McAdams – Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret (Lionsgate) – Finalist

Scarlett Johansson – Asteroid City (Focus Features)

Viola Davis – Air (Amazon Studios) – WINNER Best Director Ben Affleck – Aerial (Amazon Studios)

Céline Song – Past Lives (A24) – Finalist

Chad Stahelski – John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate)

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson – Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures) – WINNER

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret (Lionsgate) Best stunts Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Pictures)

Extraction 2 (Netflix)

Fast X (universal images)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – WINNER

Polite Society (Focus Features) – Finalist Best Screenplay Alex Convery – Air (Amazon Studios) – Finalist

Celine Song – Past Lives (A24) – WINNER

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s me, Margaret (Lionsgate)

Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Dave Callaham – Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Wes Anderson – Asteroid City (Focus Features) best horror movie Evil Dead Rise (Warner Bros) – Finalist

Infinity Pool (NEON)

Knock on the Booth (Universal Pictures)

M3GAN (universal images) – WINNER

Scream VI (Paramount Pictures) Best Independent Film One Thousand and One (Focus Features)

BlackBerry (IFC Films) – Finalist

Past Lives (A24) – WINNER

Rye Lane (spotlight)

You hurt my feelings (A24) Most anticipated film of the second half of 2023 Barbie (Warner Bros) – WINNER

Dune: Part Two (Warner Bros)

Moonflower Slayers (AppleTV+)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures) – Finalist Like that: As Loading… Continue Reading

