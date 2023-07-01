Entertainment
A unique Bollywood actress at that time
The rise of Priyanka Chopra and Aishwarya Rai is considered significant in the world of Indian cinema. Yes, before that time Kajol’s influence on the worldwide attraction of Bollywood was such that there was a large group of people who flocked to see his films in Nepal and India. At that time, star Kajol was probably all fans of Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Juhi Chawla and Karisma Kapoor.
Khan’s influence on the actor was growing. In the world of cinema, technology has become dominant lately. This era was only the beginning of Western influence. The era of generic action movies based on social settings was coming to an end. At the same time, the characteristics of the actresses who emerged were different. Long hair, patchy texture and attractive face were the characteristics of all three.
Never mind how successful Baazigar was in 1993. Even now, there is no shortage of people watching Baazigar again and again. The stature of Shahrukh Khan and Kajol has been established in the Indian film industry.
Two years later, when the duo's Dilwale Dulaniyae Jayenge came out, it made Kajol an all-time star. 1997's Gupt, 1998's Dusman, and three other mystery films established him worldwide. Kuchkuchh Hota Hai was another sensation that came in the same decade.
Bollywood dance queen Madhuri Dixit was born in the heart of 1990s. After that, her scope of action widened. She starred in Beta in 1992 as Housewife Ikhalu. In 1993, she had police roles in Khal Nayak and the following year in Anjaam as a widowed wife. Hum Upko Hai Kaun, Dil To Pagal Hai and Mritya Danda founded it in the 1990s.
Despite several controversial relationships, Raveena Tandon established herself as a successful actress in the 1990s. She was always in the limelight due to her relationship with Akshar Kumar and her feud with Karisma Kapoor.
Juhi Chawla, who entered the film industry through a beauty pageant, wowed her fans with her dance moves and comedic film debut. Her performance with Aamir Khan in Hum Hai Rahe Pyaarka in 1993 and Fear with Shah Rukh Khan were two different sides. She was equally successful in both.
Three of his films have proven significant in breaking conventional lines. S Bose, Deewana Mastana and Isk were the three hits. Born in Punjab, this actress also managed to create the image of a comedienne in the 90s.
Despite several controversial relationships, Raveena Tandon established herself as a successful actress in the 1990s. She was always in the limelight due to her relationship with Akshar Kumar and her feud with Karisma Kapoor.
Her next film was Mohara in 1994, after winning the Filmfare Award for Patharka Phul in 1991. After this sensational film, she also got into comedies. Andaz Apna Apna in 1994 and Dulhe Raja in 1998 and Bade Mia Chhote Mia in 1998 were established as blockbuster films.
Juhi Chawla, who entered the film industry through a beauty pageant, wowed her fans with her dance moves and comedic film debut.
She entered the film industry as a family heirloom when she was 17 years old. She struggled at first and recently found success through comedy movies. Raja Babu with Govinda in 1994 and Kulli No. 1 a year later in 1995. His three conventional films were also successful.
Raja Hindustani in 1996, Dil To Pagal Hai in 1997 and Hum Saath Saath Hai in 1999 enjoyed similar success. It was this film that placed her in the category of best actress in India. She was loved by many because of her chocolate face and cheeky appearance. However, in the 1990s, other actresses did not become stars. Even today, everyone remembers the unfathomable face of Anu Aggarwal. The musical film Aasiqui is one of the most successful films of the 1990s. There was a large group of young women who imagined themselves with her and the face of Rahul Rai.
Tabu, who entered the film industry in the 80s, reached new heights in Vijay Path in 1994. Astiva and Hera Pheri were his other hit films. Like Kajol, Shilpa Sethi also enjoyed great success in Baazigar.
So who is the best and the heroine? It’s not that the debate hasn’t happened from time to time. Madhuri Dixit, considered one of the top five, entered the world of color in 1984 through Abodh. In 1988, Anil Kapoor and his couple had just been frozen in Tezaab. In the 90s, Saajan, which came out in 1991 with Dil, was an equal success.
Raveena Tandon won the Filmfare Award in her first film. She got the award in 1991 through Pathar Ka Phool. In 1990, Sonali Bendre was no less talked about. She won the Filmfare Award in 1990 for Anger. In 1999, Sarfaros and Duplicate were his equally notable performances. Dil Jale in 1996 and Major Saab in 1998 were also successful films.
In 1995, Ram Gopal Burma’s film Rangeela was a huge success. The same film gave Urmila Matondkar a new height. 1998’s Pratya was a hit, and 1999’s psychological thriller Kaun was also a must-see.
The film is also a representation of the society of the time. Traditional films were based on violence and love. The last decade has seen the entry of thriller films. The 1990s are considered the decade with the most thrillers and tradition breakers.
Even though it was a short role in the film, it was memorable. The 1994 release of May Player Tu Anadi and 2000 Dhadkan also captured the hearts of many. Among the films made during this decade, Dilwale Dulaniyae Jaanege is considered by many to be the best.
For this reason, the heroines of this decade are still debated.
