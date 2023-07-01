West Hollywood’s minimum wage tops $19 an hour, the highest in the nation

Thanks to a pay rise last summer, Norberto Ruiz was able to afford a $150 air conditioner to keep his family’s two-bedroom North Hollywood home from feeling like a furnace when temperatures soared.

The Honduran immigrant, who works at a liquor store in West Hollywood, saw his hourly wages jump by $1 to $16. For the first time, the 53-year-old, his wife, two daughters and in-laws were able to taste the simple pleasure of a slightly chilled living room, thanks in part to a small salary increase.

I don’t think people understand how much an extra dollar or two can change people’s lives, Ruiz said. Well, never be a rich family, but at least we can be happy.

Ruiz and many low-wage workers will see another increase on Saturday, when West Hollywood officially has the highest minimum wage in the country: $19.08 per hour. This puts the town of 35,000 people ahead Seattle, San Francisco and Denver.

The increase comes at a time of rising rents, gas prices and inflation.

Employers facing financial difficulties can request a one-year extension via a waiver with the city. Still, many West Hollywood small business owners are speaking out against the wage hikes, saying they are reaching a breaking point and need help to avoid closing.

These pay raises are about superficiality and opportunistic politicians just trying to make a name for themselves, said West Hollywood restaurateur Lucian Tudor, a Romanian immigrant. They make no sense to small businesses that have never been consulted. If we go bankrupt, that means workers will also lose their jobs.

Tudor is the general manager of La Boheme, an upscale French and Japanese restaurant on Santa Monica Boulevard that relied on an expanded outdoor seating area to survive the COVID-19 closures, when many other businesses were forced to close.

But the challenge brought by the pandemic, he said, does not compare to his current financial headaches. Tudor said his company lost $100,000 in the first quarter of this year, after the city in January implemented a $1 increase in the minimum wage for medium and large businesses, bringing it to 17, $50 an hour.

It has cut its staff from 120 to 80 in the past 12 months and cut 1,000 hours of work in an attempt to cut expenses.

Tudor, 36, said his business was not a failure. La Boheme averages sales of $600,000 a month, according to Tudor, and hosts 400 people for brunch and 400 for dinner on Saturday, the busiest day.

Instead of a general increase in the minimum wage, he would favor New York City wage policy. There, restaurant workers must earn $15 an hourbut up to $5 can be earned from tips, meaning owners can pay as little as $10 an hour.

Tudor said his staffers easily get $400 in tips a night and don’t need the same pay raise as hotel workers and other people in town.

Brett Latteri, 44, owner of Den on Sunset, agrees with Tudor. Latteri said bar and restaurant staff had been reduced from 30 to 22, and the latest increase wasn’t just a few thousand dollars.

You can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on extra payroll, Latteri said. It’s not just strictly wages.

The 2021 city council pay rise included a stipulation that restaurants provide a minimum of 12 days of paid personal leave and an additional 10 days of unpaid time, he said.

Many employees are seasonal workers in this industry and now every time they quit, say in six months, they have to pay vacation every year, Latteri said.

Part-time employees get prorated time off, according to Laura Biery, West Hollywood’s director of economic development.

Genevieve Morrill, chief executive of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said corporations are too easily cast as villains.

We believe in a living wage for all employees, she said, but we also need to correct the false narrative about small business success.

Board member John Heilman said the board is unlikely to reconsider the pay raise any time soon, but is prepared to help small businesses in other ways, such as beefing up security. The city voted in May to fund four new sheriff positions after cutting funding a year earlier.

Tudor has cut its staff from 120 to 80 over the past 12 months and cut 1,000 hours of work in a bid to cut expenses. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Some West Hollywood residents applaud the city councils’ action as progressive.

Resident Jorge Zeparak, 52, works at the Beverly Hills Hotel as a room service server during the day. He and thousands of Southern California hotel workers plan to strike Saturday when their contracts expire.

He said many of his friends who work at hotels in West Hollywood have seen their livelihoods improve in recent years due to salary increases.

The minimum wage has changed the lives of workers in our city, wrote Zeparak, from Peru. The reality is that hospitality companies are making record profits while workers are barely making it.

Experts differ on what constitutes a living wage. THE Economic Policy Institute estimates that an individual needs to earn $49,000 a year to live in metropolitan Los Angeles. MIT Living Wage Calculator lists an average for an adult with no children at $21.53 per hour. A recent federal report said workers earning the prevailing federal or state or local minimum wage cannot afford a modest two-bedroom rental home at a fair rent anywhere in the United States.

Ellen Scott, a sociology professor at the University of Oregon, said paying a living wage isn’t just an altruistic pursuit. She argued that the vast majority of wage increases are redistributed to the local economy.

Utilities and rent are being paid faster, and clothes workers couldn’t afford for their children are being purchased, Scott said. It is also groceries that are now purchased, and potentially the occasional luxury of going out with family.

LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, who served as a West Hollywood council member in 2021, said she was thrilled with both the pay raise and paid vacation.

I am very proud that we are looking for ways to ensure that people’s mental and physical wellbeing is protected in their work,” she said. That we’re not saying people have to choose between being able to pay rent and taking time to care for themselves or a loved one.

Horvath, whose district includes much of the Westside and the San Fernando Valley, said she understands some small businesses are struggling. But she sees West Hollywood’s policies as aspirations for other cities.

That’s why you see communities like West Hollywood stepping up and saying, we have to do better, she said, not just in our speech but in the actions and in the laws that we pass, and that was what that was provided for with this policy.