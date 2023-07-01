A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 suffers a bird strike at Hollywood Burbank Airport





A Boeing 737-700 operated by Southwest Airlines was briefly taken out of service as officials investigated damage from bird strikes on Thursday. Officials say the plane was on approach to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) when the incident occurred.





Aerial photos show the plane’s nose having suffered a bump following the collision. The aircraft landed safely with no reported injuries to passengers or crew.



Details surrounding the incident The aircraft, N452WN, was operating as Southwest Airlines Flight 1422 (WN1422) from Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas. The plane pushed back from its gate on time at 1:08 p.m. and then departed at 1:21 p.m. In a statement to Simple Flying, Southwest confirmed the incident. “Flight 1422 from Las Vegas to Burbank landed safely Thursday afternoon after initial reports indicated bird contact while on approach to the airport. maintenance, and another aircraft was brought in to continue the flight.” The plane then taxied to gate A2, arriving at 2:20 p.m., according to FlightAware data. Airport officials reportedly said the incident had no impact on BUR operations. Maintenance review N452WN was removed from service for the remainder of Thursday and most of Friday as investigators examined the damage. According to FlightAware, the plane appears to have been repaired, as it was returned to service Friday evening, operating as BUR’s WN820 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). The jet took off from BUR nearly two hours late at 7:45 p.m. and arrived at PHX at 8:59 p.m. The flight was originally scheduled to take off from Burbank at 6:05 p.m. and land in Phoenix at 7:25 p.m. It is unclear whether the bird strike was related to the aircraft being delayed in returning to service. N452WN is scheduled for six legs on Saturday, bound for Sacramento, Long Beach, Palm Springs, Denver and Miami. According to ch-aviation, the plane is a 19-year-old 737 and has only operated for the Southwest in its lifetime. It was ordered by the Dallas-based airline in 1998, first flew in February 2004, and delivered the following month. As of March 31, 2023, the narrowbody jet has logged more than 63,000 flight hours, with nearly 38,000 flight cycles. The aircraft is scheduled to be retired in December 2028. Birds around Burbank Bird strikes are somewhat familiar to BUR. From 1990 to 2011, more than 270 strikes took place, according to the Los Angeles Times. FAA regulations would require airports to conduct studies to determine if aircraft that experience bird strikes are damaged or experience multiple incidents due to the large number of birds near the airport. Photo: Glenn Highcove | Shutterstock Simple Flying previously reported that the US Fish and Wildlife Service estimated that bird and other wildlife strikes cause more than $900 million in damage to civilian and military aircraft nationwide each year. In BUR, rock pigeons are said to be the most common birds to collide with planes. In addition to pigeons, the FAA database indicated that mourning doves, sparrows, crows, red-tailed hawks and hawks are birds primarily seen at the airport, according to the Los Angeles Times. Sources: FlightAware, ch-aviation, Los Angeles Times

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://simpleflying.com/southwest-airlines-boeing-737-birdstrike-landing-burbank/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

