July birthdays: From Bollywood, South Cinema and Hollywood to cricketers, celebrities born this month





JULY BIRTHDAYS: July is a star-filled month, as it marks the birthdays of several notable actors and cricketers. From the enchanting Rhea Chakraborty and the charismatic Ranveer Singh to the mesmerizing Katrina Kaif and the globally adored Priyanka Chopra, this month features a stellar lineup of Bollywood icons. Joining them in the spotlight are the talented Bhumi Pednekar, the soulful Sukhwinder Singh and the versatile Suriya. Not to be overshadowed, the big screen welcomes Kriti Sanon, Kubra Sait, Rahul Bose and Mugdha Godse. The celebrations continue with the dashing Dulquer Salmaan, the graceful Huma Qureshi and the powerful performer Dhanush. On the cricketing front, July also pays homage to legends like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and the fierce Smriti Mandhana. As we pay tribute to these extraordinary people, July becomes a month brimming with talent and excitement. 1ST OF JULY Rhea Chakraborty is an Indian actress and VJ. She started her career as a VJ on MTV India Sudesh Bhosle, playback singer

Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, musical director and classical flautist

Liv Tyler, American actress

Carl Lewis, former American track and field athlete JULY 2ND Pavan Malhotra, actor who works in Hindi films and television alongside Punjabi and some Telugu films Katherine Brunt, English cricketer JULY 3 Harbhajan Singh, retired Indian cricketer and commentator Bharti Singh, comedian and television personality Tigmanshu Dhulia, actor

Tom Cruise, American actor

Sir Richard Hadlee, former New Zealand cricketer 4TH JULY Neena Gupta, actress and television director who works in Hindi films and television with two Malayalam films. JULY THE 5TH PV Sindhu, Indian professional badminton player Javed Ali, playback singer

Mumtaj, Tamil actress

Zayed Khan, actor

John Wright, former New Zealand cricketer JULY 6 Ranveer Singh, one of India’s highest paid actors. He has been in the Forbes Indias Celebrity 100 list since 2012. Dalai Lama, spiritual master

Shweta Tripathi, actor

Siddhanth Kapoor, actor

Aamna Sharif, actress

Sylvester Stallone, actor

Makhaya Ntini, former South African cricketer JULY 7 MS Dhoni, first cricketer to captain all three major ICC trophies – 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Devdutt Padikkal, cricketer

Kailash Kher, singer

Manjot Singh, actor JULY 8 Sourav Ganguly is a former Indian cricketer and commentator. Revathi, actress, director

Neetu Singh, actress

Baba Aparajith, cricketer JULY 9TH Sangeeta Bijlani, actress and model known for winning the title of Femina Miss India 1980. Tom Hanks, American actor, filmmaker

Urvashi Dholakia, television actress

Shaun Marsh, Australian cricketer

BJ Watling, New Zealand cricketer

Venkatapathy Raju, former cricketer, commentator JULY 10 Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian cricketer and commentator Raghav Juyal, dancer, choreographer, actor and television host

Alok Nath, actor

Scott Styris, former New Zealand cricketer, commentator 11 JULY Kumar Gaurav, former actor who worked in Hindi cinema Manav Gohil, actor

Paras Chhabra, actor and reality television personality JULY 12 Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian cricketer and commentator. Evelyn Sharma, actress

Munaf Patel, cricketer

Vinay Pathak, actor JULY 13 Faf du Plessis, South African cricketer and former captain of the South African national cricket team. Asim Riaz, model and actor JULY 15TH David Hussey, former Australian cricketer JULY 16 Katrina Kaif, one of the highest paid actresses Shaun Pollock, former South African cricketer and commentator

Aamna Sharif, television actress

Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay JULY 17 Ravi Kishan, actor, politician, film producer and television personality. Zarina Wahab, former actress JULY 18 Priyanka Chopra, actress and producer. Winner of the Miss World 2000 contest, she is one of the highest paid actresses. Bhumi Pednekar, actress who works in Hindi films. Smriti Mandhana, Indian cricketer. Ishan Kishan, cricketer

Sukhwinder Singh, singer

Manan Vohra, cricketer

Vin Diesel, American actor and producer

Dennis Lillee, former Australian cricketer

Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies cricketer JULY 19 Roger Binny, former Indian cricketer who is the outgoing chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India Sreejita De, television actress

Dilhara Fernando, Sri Lankan cricketer JULY 20 Naseeruddin Shah, a multi-talented actor who has won numerous awards, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival. Shefali Shah, actress

On the other hand, Ojha is a cricketer

Grace Singh, actress

Joon Park GOD, South Korean rapper

SJ Surya, Tamil actor, director

Debasis Mohanty, former cricketer JULY 21 Jason Roy, an English cricketer who represents the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League Barry Richards, former South African cricketer

Ashish Chaudhary, actor 22ND OF JULY Selena Gomez, American singer, actress, producer and businesswoman Armaan Malik, singer

Nuwan Kulasekara, Sri Lankan cricketer

Trent Boult, New Zealand cricketer JULY 23 Suriya, is one of the highest paid Tamil actors. Himesh Reshammiya, playback singer, music director, songwriter, film and music producer and actor. Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricketer Mohan Agashe, actor

Meghna Mishra, playback singer

Milind Gunaji, actor

Graham Gooch, former English cricketer

Daniel Radcliffe, English actor JULY 24 Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is an American actress, dancer and singer. Iulia Vantur, actress known for Radhe, Race 3 and Sultan. Manoj Kumar, veteran actor

Pankaj Advani, Indian billiards and professional snooker player JULY 25 Raageshwari Loomba, actress, singer and television personality. JULY 26 Mick Jagger, English singer and songwriter

Mahika Sharma, actress

Jugal Hansraj, actor

Mugdha Godse, actress JULY 27 Kriti Sanon, actress who works in Hindi and Telugu films Kubra Sait, actress

Rahul Bose, actor

Allan Border, former Australian cricketer

Vinay Pathak, actor

Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricketer JULY 28 Dulquer Salmaan, actor, singer and producer who mainly works in Malayalam films in addition to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. Huma Qureshi, actress, model and producer. Dhanush, actor, producer, director, lyricist and playback singer who mainly works in Tamil cinema. Ayesha Jhulka

Garry Sobers, former West Indies cricketer JULY 29 Sanjay Dutt, actor who works in Hindi cinema. Anup Jalota, singer, musician

Elli Avram, actress

Hard Kaur, rapper and hip hop singer JULY 30 Sonu Sood, actor, film producer, model, humanitarian and philanthropist who works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. Sonu Nigam, singer

James Anderson, English cricketer

Wayne Parnell, South African cricketer

Arnold Schwarzenegger, American actor

Mahaakshay Chakraborty, actor

Aakanksha Singh, actress JULY 31 Kiara Advani, actress, who works in Hindi and Telugu films. https://www.news18.com/topics/kiara-advani/

