Entertainment
July birthdays: From Bollywood, South Cinema and Hollywood to cricketers, celebrities born this month
JULY BIRTHDAYS: July is a star-filled month, as it marks the birthdays of several notable actors and cricketers. From the enchanting Rhea Chakraborty and the charismatic Ranveer Singh to the mesmerizing Katrina Kaif and the globally adored Priyanka Chopra, this month features a stellar lineup of Bollywood icons. Joining them in the spotlight are the talented Bhumi Pednekar, the soulful Sukhwinder Singh and the versatile Suriya. Not to be overshadowed, the big screen welcomes Kriti Sanon, Kubra Sait, Rahul Bose and Mugdha Godse.
The celebrations continue with the dashing Dulquer Salmaan, the graceful Huma Qureshi and the powerful performer Dhanush.
On the cricketing front, July also pays homage to legends like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly and the fierce Smriti Mandhana. As we pay tribute to these extraordinary people, July becomes a month brimming with talent and excitement.
1ST OF JULY
Rhea Chakraborty is an Indian actress and VJ. She started her career as a VJ on MTV India
- Sudesh Bhosle, playback singer
- Pt. Hari Prasad Chaurasia, musical director and classical flautist
- Liv Tyler, American actress
- Carl Lewis, former American track and field athlete
JULY 2ND
Pavan Malhotra, actor who works in Hindi films and television alongside Punjabi and some Telugu films
- Katherine Brunt, English cricketer
JULY 3
Harbhajan Singh, retired Indian cricketer and commentator
Bharti Singh, comedian and television personality
- Tigmanshu Dhulia, actor
- Tom Cruise, American actor
- Sir Richard Hadlee, former New Zealand cricketer
4TH JULY
Neena Gupta, actress and television director who works in Hindi films and television with two Malayalam films.
JULY THE 5TH
PV Sindhu, Indian professional badminton player
- Javed Ali, playback singer
- Mumtaj, Tamil actress
- Zayed Khan, actor
- John Wright, former New Zealand cricketer
JULY 6
Ranveer Singh, one of India’s highest paid actors. He has been in the Forbes Indias Celebrity 100 list since 2012.
- Dalai Lama, spiritual master
- Shweta Tripathi, actor
- Siddhanth Kapoor, actor
- Aamna Sharif, actress
- Sylvester Stallone, actor
- Makhaya Ntini, former South African cricketer
JULY 7
MS Dhoni, first cricketer to captain all three major ICC trophies – 2007 World Twenty20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.
- Devdutt Padikkal, cricketer
- Kailash Kher, singer
- Manjot Singh, actor
JULY 8
Sourav Ganguly is a former Indian cricketer and commentator.
- Revathi, actress, director
- Neetu Singh, actress
- Baba Aparajith, cricketer
JULY 9TH
Sangeeta Bijlani, actress and model known for winning the title of Femina Miss India 1980.
- Tom Hanks, American actor, filmmaker
- Urvashi Dholakia, television actress
- Shaun Marsh, Australian cricketer
- BJ Watling, New Zealand cricketer
- Venkatapathy Raju, former cricketer, commentator
JULY 10
Sunil Gavaskar, former Indian cricketer and commentator
- Raghav Juyal, dancer, choreographer, actor and television host
- Alok Nath, actor
- Scott Styris, former New Zealand cricketer, commentator
11 JULY
Kumar Gaurav, former actor who worked in Hindi cinema
- Manav Gohil, actor
- Paras Chhabra, actor and reality television personality
JULY 12
Sanjay Manjrekar, former Indian cricketer and commentator.
- Evelyn Sharma, actress
- Munaf Patel, cricketer
- Vinay Pathak, actor
JULY 13
Faf du Plessis, South African cricketer and former captain of the South African national cricket team.
- Asim Riaz, model and actor
JULY 15TH
- David Hussey, former Australian cricketer
JULY 16
Katrina Kaif, one of the highest paid actresses
- Shaun Pollock, former South African cricketer and commentator
- Aamna Sharif, television actress
- Hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay
JULY 17
Ravi Kishan, actor, politician, film producer and television personality.
- Zarina Wahab, former actress
JULY 18
Priyanka Chopra, actress and producer. Winner of the Miss World 2000 contest, she is one of the highest paid actresses.
Bhumi Pednekar, actress who works in Hindi films.
Smriti Mandhana, Indian cricketer.
- Ishan Kishan, cricketer
- Sukhwinder Singh, singer
- Manan Vohra, cricketer
- Vin Diesel, American actor and producer
- Dennis Lillee, former Australian cricketer
- Carlos Brathwaite, West Indies cricketer
JULY 19
Roger Binny, former Indian cricketer who is the outgoing chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India
- Sreejita De, television actress
- Dilhara Fernando, Sri Lankan cricketer
JULY 20
Naseeruddin Shah, a multi-talented actor who has won numerous awards, including three National Film Awards, three Filmfare Awards and the Volpi Cup for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival.
- Shefali Shah, actress
- On the other hand, Ojha is a cricketer
- Grace Singh, actress
- Joon Park GOD, South Korean rapper
- SJ Surya, Tamil actor, director
- Debasis Mohanty, former cricketer
JULY 21
Jason Roy, an English cricketer who represents the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League
- Barry Richards, former South African cricketer
- Ashish Chaudhary, actor
22ND OF JULY
Selena Gomez, American singer, actress, producer and businesswoman
- Armaan Malik, singer
- Nuwan Kulasekara, Sri Lankan cricketer
- Trent Boult, New Zealand cricketer
JULY 23
Suriya, is one of the highest paid Tamil actors.
Himesh Reshammiya, playback singer, music director, songwriter, film and music producer and actor.
Yuzvendra Chahal, Indian cricketer
- Mohan Agashe, actor
- Meghna Mishra, playback singer
- Milind Gunaji, actor
- Graham Gooch, former English cricketer
- Daniel Radcliffe, English actor
JULY 24
Jennifer Lopez, also known as JLo, is an American actress, dancer and singer.
Iulia Vantur, actress known for Radhe, Race 3 and Sultan.
- Manoj Kumar, veteran actor
- Pankaj Advani, Indian billiards and professional snooker player
JULY 25
- Raageshwari Loomba, actress, singer and television personality.
JULY 26
- Mick Jagger, English singer and songwriter
- Mahika Sharma, actress
- Jugal Hansraj, actor
- Mugdha Godse, actress
JULY 27
Kriti Sanon, actress who works in Hindi and Telugu films
- Kubra Sait, actress
- Rahul Bose, actor
- Allan Border, former Australian cricketer
- Vinay Pathak, actor
- Jonty Rhodes, former South African cricketer
JULY 28
Dulquer Salmaan, actor, singer and producer who mainly works in Malayalam films in addition to Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.
Huma Qureshi, actress, model and producer.
Dhanush, actor, producer, director, lyricist and playback singer who mainly works in Tamil cinema.
- Ayesha Jhulka
- Garry Sobers, former West Indies cricketer
JULY 29
Sanjay Dutt, actor who works in Hindi cinema.
- Anup Jalota, singer, musician
- Elli Avram, actress
- Hard Kaur, rapper and hip hop singer
JULY 30
Sonu Sood, actor, film producer, model, humanitarian and philanthropist who works in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.
- Sonu Nigam, singer
- James Anderson, English cricketer
- Wayne Parnell, South African cricketer
- Arnold Schwarzenegger, American actor
- Mahaakshay Chakraborty, actor
- Aakanksha Singh, actress
JULY 31
Kiara Advani, actress, who works in Hindi and Telugu films.
https://www.news18.com/topics/kiara-advani/
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/entertainment/top-bollywood-to-hollywood-cricketers-politician-list-of-celebrities-who-has-birthdays-in-july-8207179.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- I Helped Imran Khan Become Prime Minister But: Former Pakistani Cricket Captain’s Regrets | world news
- The font must not have blocks!
- July birthdays: From Bollywood, South Cinema and Hollywood to cricketers, celebrities born this month
- Taiwo Mati from Nigeria wins ITTF scholarship
- Braless Joy Corrigan shows off serious underboob in revealing dress in LA
- Battle between Google and Canadian news sites
- News & Events – International Plant Protection Convention
- The strategic blunder of Xi Jinping De Groene Amsterdammer
- Opinion: Donald Trump fans have to admit he finally went too far
- PM Modi launches MP’s National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission
- Allu Arjun for skipping this Bollywood action movie; Interesting details inside – Telugu News
- This story involves more than computer chips – www.elizabethton.com