Salman Khan walks down the ramp with all the TOP Bollywood actresses!





Bombay: We all know Salman Khan as a masala movie star, but the actor also has other talents and interests. Khan is an extremely talented painter and also a philanthropist. The actor established a charitable foundation called Being Human Foundation in 2007, which works in education and welfare. Under this foundation, Salman launched the clothing and accessories brand Being Human. In the early years of its inception, all the stars of the industry could be seen donning the brand’s brightly colored t-shirts. Now, a clip of the actor and top 2000s heroines walking the brand’s ramp is going viral on Instagram. The music video is taken from Salman Khan’s The Being Human Show, which featured each heroine representing a fashion era. The clothes were designed by top designers, Manish Malhotra, Rakesh Agarvwal, Gauri and Nainika, Sunaina Puri, Rohit and Rahul. The viral music video is from the finale where top Bollywood actresses Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukherjee, Bipasha Basu, Karishma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor walking down the ramp with Salman and Sushmitas’ daughter wearing casual jeans and the dynamic Being Human Tees. Netizens are excited and surprised to see all contemporary actresses walking the ramp together. A netizen commented, Never seen these actresses bond so well elsewhere. Another user commented under the post, Jalwa hai bhai ka with fire emojis. Social media users are also praising Sushmita for giving space to the other actresses on the small ramp and cheering on the cause while walking behind. One fan commented, Sushmita sen.the most humble.. with crown and heart emoji. Salman Khan, who brought together all the actresses, will next be seen in the third installment of the Tiger franchise alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

