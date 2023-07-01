Ralph Ineson is the video game dude of 2023. The English actor, who has had a considerable career in supporting roles in TV and film, has managed to land lead roles in two of the biggest games of this year. year, Diablo IV And Final Fantasy XVI.
How a British actor landed lead roles in Final Fantasy XVI and Diablo IV
The games were released two weeks apart, and Ineson is at the center of both, playing the deep-voiced Lorath in Diablo IV and the equally gravelly-voiced Cid in Final Fantasy XVI. Eagle-eared listeners noticed the overlap immediately, wondering how he managed to score roles in back-to-back summer game blockbusters.
In an interview with The edgeIneson told me the story.
Inesons did a bit of everything you can do as an actor. He studied acting at university, worked as a drama teacher for a few years and started acting seriously in the mid-90s. He was in the UK version of Office, had small roles in The computer crowd And Coronation Street, and played a Death Eater in the Harry Potter movies before he gets his big break.
I was working, and about eight years ago I got a big boost in my career when Robert Eggers hired me in The witch, he said. It was my first kind of lead role and the first part I had was where I could show off a bit so to speak.
Ineson credited his role in The witch as well as his incredibly hard-to-miss voice as the reasons he was wanted for Diablo And Final Fantasy. Speaking with Ineson, I was shocked to learn that the deep, warm, purring growl that emanates from both Cid and Lorath isn’t an affectation he puts on when acting, it’s just the way he speaks.
I’ve always had a very deep voice. I got it from my grandmother, a very tall woman from Liverpool, he said. When I was a kid, people would turn around and look at this little kid like, why is that voice coming out of this little boy? So here is, [my voice] was always a little weird.
Although Ineson has done voice work in the past, he doesn’t have many video game credits. Before playing Cid and Lorath, Ineson voiced the video game version of his character from death hollow and played a notorious pirate in Assassin’s Creed Black Flag.
From Diablo And Final Fantasy came with barely 16 days between them, I imagined the recording sessions for each game were just as tight, with Ineson flitting between different voice recording studios like Robin Williams at the height of Mrs Doubtfire. The reality, however, was much more mundane.
They have never passed each other so close, he said. I would participate in a three to four hour session on each game once every three months, over three years.
For Ineson, voice acting and traditional acting are two different beasts that tax different parts of his skills. For a physical performance, Ineson explained how he might do one or two takes over several hours, as the filmmakers have to account for production quirks, like setting costumes correctly and getting the camera and lighting in the right places. But for dubbing, there is only the actor and a microphone.
It gets quite hypnotic in a way, he says. You can play around with lines and redo things so easily without all the setup [that comes] with film and television. It can be quite liberating in a weird way.
As Ineson described it, voice acting is usually done in a vacuum, just an actor speaking in a booth. But for his work on Final FantasyIneson explained how he had a different setup that impacted both his performance as Cid and the relationship between Cid and main character Clive voiced by Ben Starr.
It’s very unusual to work with another actor in the session, he said. But for the first six months to a year, we did things together.
Clive and Cid have a special relationship in the game, a relationship you can genuinely feel in the performances of Starrs and Inesons. We got along very well as friends and we did well as actors. The true relationship of the characters reflects ours, he said. The way they brought us together in the studio was a very good decision; this has greatly enriched the relationship between [Cid and Clive].
Hearing both Lorath and Cid, you probably couldn’t tell one character from the other. While I imagine it’s hard for Ineson to differentiate between the roles, he said there’s a more practical reason why Cid and Lorath sound the same.
I didn’t want to have to come back [each recording session] with a different voice with these characters, he says. So I made the choice to give them both my Yorkshire accent, just to give some sort of definitive continuity.
This strategy worked in its favor, as there really is very little narrative difference between the two anyway. In Diablo, Lorath is a gruff member of the Horadrim, a society dedicated to fighting the legions of Hell, who also battles a notorious drinking problem. He guides the player through the story, occasionally picking up his sword to fight the demons at his side.
In Final Fantasy XVI, Cid is the gruff leader of a loose affiliation of freedom fighters dedicated to fighting the oppression and tyranny facing magic users. He guides main character Clive, occasionally flexing his lightning powers as an avatar of the Eikon Ramuh.
Because of the striking similarities between the two characters, I wondered which of the two Inesons identified with the most.
I think, because I’m probably slightly in the middle of them in terms of age, both, he said. In a strange alternate reality, I could see Cid being beaten to the point where Lorath is, and I could see Lorath having some of Cid’s vigor and verve when he was younger.
Although Ineson finds himself somewhere between Cid and Lorath personality-wise, overall, due to his work on films like the upcoming prequel to the omenA Nosferatus remake, and conducting research through multiple readings of the Book of Revelations, he gravitates more towards Lorath and Diablothe world of demons.
Much of the work I’ve done over the past few years feels like I’m still or still fighting Satan.
With Diablo IV And Final Fantasy XVI now out, Inesons has its first real taste of video game fandom.
I get lovely feedback, especially on my performance, which is obviously what I’m interested in, so it’s been great.
However, Ineson is not a player. During our conversation, he said he played a little when he was younger and still when his son was little, but largely stayed out of the gaming world.
But even then, despite not knowing the massive reputations of two franchises he was working on, he knew his performance would be unlike anything he had ever done before.
The anarchic political nature of Cids immediately clicked on me as a much younger man, and with Lorath, because I lived in that world as an actor, the writing for him was awesome too, a- he said.
So both jobs felt special to me even before I walked into the booth.
