Tejasswi Prakash turns heads in blue pantsuit, fans compare her to this Bollywood star; Any guesses?





Tejasswi Prakash, the talented and charismatic actress, has taken the Indian TV industry by storm with her remarkable performances and stunning screen presence in numerous TV shows. Apart from her notable roles in popular television shows, the actress has made waves in the fashion world with her clothing choices. The Naagin 6 actress’ latest appearance in an eye-catching blue pantsuit has become the talk of the town. She was attending an event in the city with handsome Karan Kundra by her side. Tejaswi Prakash’s recent look At a recent event, Tejasswi caught everyone’s attention as she stepped out in a stunning blue pantsuit that showcased her edgy personality and ability to effortlessly pull off any ensemble. . His blazer was different from conventional pantsuit blazers as it had a wrap-around style tie on the left. The actress exuded confidence as she posed for the cameras, leaving fans in awe of her stunning look. She completed her look with sleek straight gelled hair. As accessories, the actress paired green earrings. Take a look at Tejasswi’s outfit here: Tejaswi’s look compared to Deepika Padukone As soon as the video of Tejasswi’s look was uploaded to social media, fans went crazy and commented on how gorgeous the Bigg Boss 15 winner looked. However, some netizens have compared her to one of Bollywood’s most stylish actresses. Her glamorous outfit and impeccable style have fans drawing comparisons to none other than Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone. The striking resemblance between Tejasswi’s recent look and Deepika’s appearance at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival has sparked excitement and discussion among netizens. For the uninitiated, in 2018 Deepika chose a purple pantsuit for her second day at the Cannes Film Festival. Deepika’s outfit came from MAO’s house. Take a look at Deepika Padukone’s outfit here: Both actresses showed off their fashion prowess in their respective blue pantsuits, leaving fans ecstatic at the uncanny resemblance. Netizens praised Tejasswi for emulating Deepika’s sophisticated style and wearing the ensemble elegantly. READ ALSO : Sana Khan, famous in Bigg Boss 6, has trouble sleeping in the third trimester; Opens up on health issues

