How Actors Are Losing Their Voices to AI

Greg Marston, a British voice actor with over 20 years of experience, recently came across his own voice being used for an online demo.

Marstons was one of many voices on the website Revoicingwhich offers an artificial intelligence tool that converts text to speech in 40 languages, with different intonations, moods and styles.

Since he had no recollection of agreeing to have his voice cloned using AI, he contacted the company. Revoicer told him that they bought his voice from IBM.

In 2005, Marston signed a contract with IBM for work he recorded for a satellite navigation system. In the 18-year contract, an industry standard, Marston had signed his voice rights in perpetuity, in a time before generative AI even existed. Now, IBM is allowed to sell its voice to third parties who could clone it using AI and sell it for commercial purposes. IBM said it is aware of the concern raised by Mr. Marston and is discussing it directly with him.

[Marston] works in the same market, he’s still selling his voice for a living and he’s now competing with himself, said Mathilde Pavis, the artists’ lawyer who specializes in digital cloning technologies. He had signed a document but there was no agreement for it to be cloned by an unforeseen technology 20 years later.

Thousands of other voice-over and performance artists face the same dilemma as Marston as companies race to bring to market generative AI artificial intelligence systems capable of rapidly producing text, images and content from human type.

Over the past year, text-to-speech technology has become more accurate, widely available, and easy to produce, leading to new business models around AI cloning. Artists whose work relies on their voice and face have their livelihoods threatened by potentially exploitable contracts, data suppression methods and alleged scams, resulting in a rapid erosion of their work and their rights.

Pavis said she’s had at least 45 AI-related queries since January, including cases of actors hearing their voices on phone scams like fake insurance calls or phone-generated ads. ‘IA. Equity, the union for the performing arts and entertainment industry in the UK, works with Pavis and says it has also received several complaints about scams and AI exploitation over the past six months.

We’re seeing more and more members using their voice, image and likeness to create entirely new performances using AI technology, with or without consent, said Liam Budd, industry head of new media at Equity. There is no protection if you are part of a data set of thousands or millions whose voices or likenesses have been removed by AI developers.

Laurence Bouvard, a London-based voice actor for audiobooks, commercials and radio drama, has also come across several instances of exploitative behavior. She recently received Facebook alerts about fake castings, where AI websites ask actors to read recipes or lines of gibberish that are really just vehicles to scrape their voice data for AI models. .

Some advertise regular voice jobs but slip AI wrap-up clauses into contracts, while others are outspoken but offer a paltry sum in exchange for permanent rights to voice actors. A recent job posting on the creative job market Mandy.com, for example, describes a half-day concert recording of a five-minute script on video to create AI presenters by technology company D-ID.

This technology has already been used to help companies such as Microsoft with their training videos, the recruitment announcement says. Dialogue is censored so technology cannot be used to say anything explicit or offensive, he added.

In exchange for the cast’s image and likeness, the company offered individuals a $600 package. D-ID said it paid fair market prices. He added that the particular advertisement has been removed and does not reflect the final payment.

Keep in mind that without training data, AI wouldn’t exist, Bouvard said at a recent Trades Union Congress event in Westminster. And yet, without asking permission or providing proper compensation… AI companies are stealing our voices, performances and likenesses, training their algorithms on our data to produce a product that is supposed to replace us.

She added: Under the current law, we performers can’t do anything about it. It’s not just about protecting jobs: it’s also about protecting what it means to be an artist.

Marcus Hutton, who has been a voice actor for three decades, compiled a list of performance synthesis or artificial intelligence companies and found more than 60, many of which have significant venture capital funding. For example, London-based ElevenLabs raised $19 million this month in a round co-led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participants including Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger and co-founder by Oculus Brendan Iribe.

You have to see it for what it is: a big financial transfer from the creative sector to the technology sector. It’s very clear: money goes out of our pot and into their pot, Hutton said. There is a danger any time an artist steps up to a microphone or in front of a camera that they could be subcontracted with their AI rights.

ElevenLabs said it was working with voice actors and their representatives to understand how platforms like theirs could create more business opportunities for the industry. The company said: We believe that AI companies and creative communities can work together to ensure these technologies create new… revenue streams, while enabling content creators to produce even better and more content. globally accessible.

According to a survey by Equity, around 94% of workers in the creative industries earn less than £33,280 a year, the median full-time salary in the UK. This level of remuneration makes them vulnerable in any negotiation. In an industry that already uses unscrupulous contracts against artists, the introduction of AI has further weakened their position, according to attorney Pavis.

Revoicer, the AI ​​voice company, said Marston’s voice came from IBM’s cloud text-to-speech service. The startup bought it from IBM, like thousands of other developers, for $20 for 1 million spoken audio characters, or about 16 hours.

Legally, artists have little recourse. Data privacy laws are the only legislation that covers AI, and the UK government has declared its desire for lightweight IP regulation that allows AI innovation to thrive.

THE [UK] copyright law has not been significantly affected for at least 25 years. It sort of predates the internet, voice actor Hutton said. The only rights performers have at this time are consent. But in our profession, you have to consent. If you don’t consent, you don’t work and you don’t eat. So it’s a very asymmetrical negotiating position.

Equity, which counts Hutton and Bouvard among its members, called for new rights to be enshrined in law, explicitly on time-limited contracts, rather than the industry standard of signing rights in perpetuity. It also demands that the law include the need for explicit consent if an artist’s voice or body is to be cloned by AI. Two weeks ago, the union released a toolkit providing model clauses and contracts on the use of AI that artists and their agents can refer to.

I’m a working, working actor…probably one of the last generation of actors who work every day and have managed to buy a house or raise kids without being hugely famous,” Hutton said. It’s depressing, but I just don’t see how it’s sustainable any longer.