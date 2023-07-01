Kartik Aaryan as Sattu in Satyaprem Ki Katha sets new benchmark as Bollywood’s romantic hero Bollywood

Man of the moment Kartik Aaryan has delivered several notable performances throughout his career. However, her portrayal of Sattu in the freshly released Satyaprem Ki Katha (SPKK) stands out as one of her finest performances to date. He carries the film on his shoulders and shines in every scene. Kartik Aaryan

The reviews from critics as well as netizens called Kartik Aaryans’ character in the film are truly outstanding while appreciating his ability to seamlessly shift between comedy and drama, showcasing his versatility as an actor so that he navigated the complexities of Satyaprems’ emotions so perfectly.

What sets SPKK apart is its ability to empower the woman in the story and Kartik Aaryan plays a pivotal role in this. Her character supports and encourages her partner and leading lady, Katha, to be heroic, rather than being the hero for her. This nuanced approach presents the security of Kartiks as an actor. Moreover, it also leaves today’s woman wanting a man like Kartiks Satyu in her life.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh ​​says, Kartik is now building his own brand of romantic heroes. We have Shah Rukh Khans brand of romance which no one can touch and right now Kartik is surely building their own brand of romance which is more new-age and has high relatability factor. He brings freshness on and off screen, his endearing nature and genuine charm captures the hearts of audiences, especially women, just like Khan did in his heyday. He plays the most ideal Bollywood hero with Sattu and knocks him out of the park.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in a still from the film

Her huge female fandom is so impressed with her character Sattu that after watching the movie, they quickly created a #BeLikeSattu hashtag. Now, that in itself is such a rare story to hear from people with such an infatuation with a reel character in our time. The internet is crazy about them and says that after Raj and Simran set couple goals, Sattu and Katha (played by Kiara Advani) are India’s young on-screen couple goals.

Kartik Aaryan has revived hope in the industry by delivering a pure romantic love story that resonates with the masses. Beyond its box office success, Kartiks’ portrayal of Sattu in the Sameer Vidwans-directed film deserves credit for how it addresses a sensitive issue at the heart of the film. The approach to this subject goes beyond the heroic, as it brings empathy and understanding to the character, raises awareness and offers a new perspective while keeping the film ever more entertaining than preachy. A modern day hero that Bollywood deserves!

In many ways, Kartik Aaryans’ journey parallels that of Satyaprem in the film. From zero to hero and being an underdog to a young superstar to be reckoned with!