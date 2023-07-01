Teenager charged with bar fight





MANILA, Philippines — Criminal charges have been filed against actor McNeal “Awra” Briguela after he was arrested for allegedly participating in a fight outside a bar in Makati City on Thursday morning, an official said yesterday. City police chief Colonel Edward Cutiyog said police have filed charges of alarm, scandal and disobeying people in authority against Briguela, 19, who uses the pronouns she and she , while Mark Christian Ravana had filed a complaint for physical injuries against the actor. The ‘Ang Probinsyano’ actor was the subject of a judicial investigation by the city prosecutor’s office, Cutiyog said. Briguela remains in custody at press time. Briguella allegedly asked Ravana to take off his shirt and started a fight with his group outside the Bolthole Bar in Poblacion when he refused, according to Cutiyog. Ravana alleged that Briguela tore his shirt, sparking the fight between his friends and Ravana’s group. Cutiyog told STAR that when police responded to the incident, Briguela allegedly insulted the lawmen, prompting them to arrest and handcuff her. In a now-deleted post, Briguela’s friend, content creator Zayla Nakajima, claimed a man in the bar tried to grope her and another friend. Briguela had simply defended her and their group, Nakajima said, adding that the man had thrown the first punch, not the actor. She said they would file a “strong case” against the person, who she described as an “abuser”. Actress Riva Quenery, a friend of Briguela who visited him in prison, said the actor told her what happened and what caused the fight. She then asked why Briguela was the only one arrested. “Why was Awra the only one arrested? Where were the other men involved in the fight? My friend was just explaining herself but I’m sure she won’t hurt anyone in authority,” Quenery said in Filipino. She called on Makati Police to investigate further. “Where was the man who sexually harassed Awra’s friends? Where are the men who were in the fight that even when the police arrived they didn’t stop? Quenery said. Cutiyog said none of Briguela’s companions have filed sexual harassment complaints so far, even at the request of the police. Briguela has yet to release an official statement on the incident. “That’s how the law works. She was the one the police saw who was unruly,” Cutiyog said in Filipino.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.philstar.com/nation/2023/07/01/2277768/teen-actor-charged-bar-brawl The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos