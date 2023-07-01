Hollywood: the suspended actors’ strike, led by Fran Drescher

Hollywood actors could be days away from joiningscreenwritersin what would be the first strike by two unions in the industry in more than six decades, with huge consequences for film and television production. Here’s a look at how it might play out and why it’s happening.

What happens with the negotiations of the actors?

The contract between theScreen Actors Guild – American Federation of Radio and Television Artistsand the studios, streaming services and production companies that employ them were set to expire Friday night at midnight Pacific time. But hours earlier, the two sides said they had agreed to extend the current deal and discuss the next until July 12.the actors voted overwhelminglyto authorize their leaders to call a strike if no agreement is reached. Talks also passed the deadline in 2014 and 2017, and deals were reached both times.

Reports indicated that the talks were productive. But some players have expressed concern that their leaders are not pushing hard enough. More than 1,000 of them, including Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Bob Odenkirk, added their names to a letter to negotiators saying they are ready to strike and fear they are ready to make sacrifices that leadership is not. The letter says now is not the time to meet in the middle.

The guild, led by president and former Nanny star Fran Drescher, represents more than 160,000 film actors, stunt performers, broadcast journalists, announcers and hosts, but a strike would only involve actors working on TV shows and movies.

What do the actors want?

Many of the same problems ascaused writers to go on strikeare on the table for actors, including what the guilds say is the decrease in compensation caused by astreaming ecosystemin which royalty payments are no longer tied to the popularity of a movie or TV show. A role or writing credit on a show that became a hit with a long life in reruns is no longer the cash cow it once was. And the unions claim that inflation exceeds the wage increases provided for in their contracts.

For scribes and performers, the shift to streaming and its ripple effects have also meant shorter show seasons with longer gaps between them, and therefore less work.

And like screenwriters, actors fear the threat ofunregulated use of artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA said in a note to members that the burgeoning ability of AI to recreate the performance of its members is a real and immediate threat it wants to avoid.

Issues unique to actors include the growing new burden of self-recorded auditions the cost of which was previously borne by casting and productions.

Have Hollywood actors ever gone on strike?

Film and television actors last went on strike for three months in 1980, although actors in broadcast commercials have gone on strike twice since then. Overall, they had a lot more social peace than the screenwriters, whose walkouts were much more frequent. That includes the current standoff, in which 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike for nearly two months, with no end in sight.

In 1960, the actors union, led by then-SAG chairman and future US President Ronald Reagan, went on strike for six weeks which fell amid a five-month writers’ strike, the only time two major Hollywood unions walked off the job at the same time.

The actors have shown broad support for the striking writers, and many have joined them on picket lines in a symbolic act of solidarity so far.

What effect would the combined strikes have on viewers?

The writers’ strike had aalmost instantaneous effecton late night network talk shows including NBC The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, ABCs jimmy kimmelLive! and CBS The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, all of which went on hiatus immediately. Saturday Night Live has removed its final three episodes of the season.

In the two months since, many scripted TV series have also been shut down, including Netflixs Stranger Things, Maxs Hacks, Showtimes Yellow Jackets and Apple TV+s Severance. Some films have also reportedly been put on hiatus.

The actors joining the writers would force nearly every other show or film that has yet to be filmed into a similar shutdown.Upcoming TV Show Seasonswould be delayed indefinitely and movie releases would be pushed back.

Streaming menus on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video won’t show any immediate difference, though fans of those outlet original series may have to wait longer for their favorites to return.

Exceptions would be productions set outside of the United States. And reality shows, game shows, and most daytime talk shows likely won’t be affected.

The two strikes also cast doubt on the viability of theEmmy Awardswhose nominations are due to be announced on July 12 before a ceremony in September, although theTony AwardAndBET Rewardsmanaged to continue the broadcasts despite the writers’ strike.

What’s going on with the writers?

THEwriters’ strikeexperienced persistent picketing and somelarge gatheringsfor two months, but for the moment no movement. There are no ongoing negotiations between the strikers and the Alliance of Film and TV Producers, which represents studios, streamers and production companies in all industry union negotiations. The longest previous writers’ strike, in 1988, lasted five months.

Along with the issues they have in common with the cast, the writers are particularly concerned about the shrinking staff used in the shows, which they call mini-rooms. They meant a lot less work and a lot less guarantees of future work.

The AMPTP says the writers’ demands would require them to be retained on staff and paid when there is no work for them. The band also said they offered generous pay raises.

The two sides were so far apart in its negotiations that talks broke down hours before the contract expired. It remains to be seen if a different outcome can be found with the cast in the coming days.