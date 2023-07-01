Indiana Jones actor was “deeply happy” for his Dial Of Destiny cameo





Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate is supposed to be the last film in the series, so we were to expect some older faces to show up. We’ve seen John Rhys Davies in the film’s trailers, but there’s at least one other appearance in the film, and the actor said he was “deeply happy” to have the chance in an interview with Variety. Beware of spoilers for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny below. We first met Marion Ravenwood in the original Indy movie, Raiders of the Lost Ark, where she proved equal to Indiana. The series came to fruition at the end of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which married them after Indiana’s adventure with their common son, Mutt Williams. While Marion featured more significantly in previous drafts of the film’s script, the version we see on screens this weekend cuts mostly to her, instead focusing on Indiana’s relationship with her goddaughter Helena (played by Phoebe Waller Bridge). According to the film, Indiana and Marion separated after their son died during the Vietnam War. However, the two reunite in the final moments of the film. “I was disappointed, of course,” Allen said of her reduced role in the film, while acknowledging that if Mutt was going to be out of sight, there had to be a reason for it. “I was deeply happy that Marion came back at least at the end of their story. If this is really the last film of this particular group of films – if this is the last story with Harrison in Indy and me in Marion — I was deeply happy that it didn’t end without them getting back together. It meant a lot to me, to feel like they were going to leave together into the sunset,” Allen continued. Allen also talks in the interview about playing the character spread over 42 years and how she’s made peace with how fans associate her with the movies. Allen adds that she would consider reprising the role without Harrison Ford as Indy, even though the two characters are so intertwined that she “can’t imagine anyone making a movie that revolves around Marion without Indy. “. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate hits theaters today, June 30.

